DK Metcalf on fastest player in the NFL: 'On the record, I am'
Published Apr. 14, 2023 6:50 p.m. ET

DK Metcalf is claiming the title of fastest player in the NFL

During an appearance on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd asked the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver if he's the fastest player in the NFL. 

Without hesitation, Metcalf responded: "Yes, I am. On the record, I am." 

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf tells Colin Cowherd that he is the fastest player in the league.

Metcalf, however, may face competition from one of his own teammates, cornerback Tariq Woolen. A breakout rookie last season, Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. While Metcalf still believes he's faster than Woolen, the receiver acknowledges, "Tariq has some real speed." 

At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf has a remarkable combination of size and speed. He posted a 4.33 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine. Metcalf's incredible speed, perhaps, has never been more evident than when he raced down the sideline and tackled Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a 2020 game. 

"I saw a pick and ain't nobody else going to get him, so why not me?" Metcalf told Cowherd. "I saw I was starting to get close to him, so I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna catch you.'"

Metcalf is coming off a strong 2022 season during which he recorded 90 receptions for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. With quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, Metcalf and teammate Tyler Lockett each went for 1,000-yard seasons and helped the Seahawks reach the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Seattle drafted Metcalf out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020, when he had a career-high 1,303 receiving yards. 

