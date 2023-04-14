DK Metcalf on fastest player in the NFL: 'On the record, I am'
DK Metcalf is claiming the title of fastest player in the NFL.
During an appearance on "The Herd," Colin Cowherd asked the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver if he's the fastest player in the NFL.
Without hesitation, Metcalf responded: "Yes, I am. On the record, I am."
Metcalf, however, may face competition from one of his own teammates, cornerback Tariq Woolen. A breakout rookie last season, Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine. While Metcalf still believes he's faster than Woolen, the receiver acknowledges, "Tariq has some real speed."
At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Metcalf has a remarkable combination of size and speed. He posted a 4.33 40 at the 2019 NFL Combine. Metcalf's incredible speed, perhaps, has never been more evident than when he raced down the sideline and tackled Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a 2020 game.
"I saw a pick and ain't nobody else going to get him, so why not me?" Metcalf told Cowherd. "I saw I was starting to get close to him, so I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna catch you.'"
Metcalf is coming off a strong 2022 season during which he recorded 90 receptions for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. With quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, Metcalf and teammate Tyler Lockett each went for 1,000-yard seasons and helped the Seahawks reach the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Seattle drafted Metcalf out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020, when he had a career-high 1,303 receiving yards.
Top Stories from FOX Sports:
- Bucs GM Jason Licht: 'No intention' of trading Devin White, open to first-round QB
- QBs rule this year's NFL Draft once again
- Inside the premier NFL Draft offensive-line academy: The Big Boys Club gets bigger
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- Aaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?
- Inside Anthony Richardson's draft prep: How Florida QB became a breakout prospect
- Exclusive: Kevin Durant knows you think he's too sensitive, but 'it's not just a me thing'
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- MLB power rankings: Rays for real? Time for concern with Cardinals, Phillies?
- Washington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh HarrisInside the premier NFL Draft offensive-line academy: The Big Boys Club gets biggerChiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes home run with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge
- First QB-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions approvedQBs rule this year's NFL Draft once againFive prospects Giants should target in first round of NFL Draft
- Odell Beckham Jr. says he didn't get 'any assurances' Lamar Jackson would stay with RavensWould Texans actually pass on a quarterback with No. 2 pick?One WR prospect for Bills in every round of 2023 NFL Draft
- Washington Commanders nearing $6 billion sale to Sixers co-owner Josh HarrisInside the premier NFL Draft offensive-line academy: The Big Boys Club gets biggerChiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes home run with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge
- First QB-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions approvedQBs rule this year's NFL Draft once againFive prospects Giants should target in first round of NFL Draft
- Odell Beckham Jr. says he didn't get 'any assurances' Lamar Jackson would stay with RavensWould Texans actually pass on a quarterback with No. 2 pick?One WR prospect for Bills in every round of 2023 NFL Draft