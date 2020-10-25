National Football League
DK Metcalf: A+ Defender

3 hours ago

Give DK a capital 'E' for effort.

In this weekend's version of Sunday Night Football, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals played host to Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks. 

But the two shorter-than-normal superstar quarterbacks couldn't stack up to the 6'4" DK Metcalf, Seattle's dynamo of a receiver, and apparently, one of its best defensive players. 

After this interception of Wilson by Arizona safety Budda Baker, six points looked to be in order for the Cardinals. 

But Metcalf had other thoughts in mind. 

Metcalf caught Baker after he had returned the pick 90 yards to the Seattle 8-yard line, meaning the Cardinals were well within scoring range even though Baker couldn't finish the play with points.

But, four plays later, the Seahawks stopped Arizona on fourth down, meaning Metcalf's effort was not in vain. 

Naturally, social media lit up after Metcalf's chase-down of Baker:

And after the game, the praise continued – from Baker and more. 

