National Football League Did Eagles do enough in free agency for another Super Bowl run? Updated Mar. 22, 2023 4:43 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles knew this was coming. In fact, they've known it for a long time. They loaded up for a Super Bowl run last season because they knew what this offseason would look like.

So once the mass exodus began, at least they were prepared.

"We're going to prioritize the things that are important to us, that we build our team on. We're going to make sure those areas are strong," general manager Howie Roseman said just before free agency started. "Are we going to get all the free agents back? We're just not. We're not capable of getting all those guys back."

He was right, of course. But the truth is Roseman did a masterful job of keeping his team from being completely ripped apart. He somehow managed to retain his entire "Core Four," which included two free agents (defensive end Brandon Graham and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox) and one vet who considered retirement (center Jason Kelce). He even somehow found a way to keep the best cornerback duo in the league (James Bradberry and Darius Slay).

ADVERTISEMENT

[Eagles defense hit hard by free-agency departures. How will they reload?]

Don't minimize the losses, though. He lost a starting guard, a running back who gained 1,269 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, and five defensive starters, including both his starting safeties and one of the best defensive tackles in the league. And don't forget, the Eagles also lost both of their coordinators this offseason after offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired to coach the Indianapolis Colts and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was hired to coach the Arizona Cardinals.

That's a lot. And the Eagles had very little salary cap space to use to replace the departed. Roseman said he can replenish the roster in the draft, but while they do have two first-round picks this year they only have six picks overall. The real bounty is the 2024 draft when the Eagles could have a dozen picks once all the compensatory selections are distributed. But that's a long ways away.

The Eagles aren't worried about 2024. They think they can make another run at the Super Bowl this year. To have any shot at that, they needed to keep their foundation from crumbling. Roseman ended up holding it together as best as he could.

Here's a look at how the Eagles' survived the first wave of free agency:

GAINS

Clearly, Roseman prioritized veteran leadership, re-signing 34-year-old defensive end Brandon Graham to a one-year, $6 million deal, and 32-year-old defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $10 million deal. When he also got 35-year-old center Jason Kelce back on a one-year, $14.25 million contract, his aging "Core Four" was intact.

That's a lot of money invested in a lot of old guys.

After that, he prioritized what was the best secondary in the NFL. Roseman made an early offer to safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, according to a source, but he was seeking a top-of-the-market deal that the Eagles weren't willing to give him. So the GM turned his attention to All-Pro corner James Bradberry, who cashed in with a three-year, $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Go all in on Eagles? Nick Wright shares his offseason NFL Tiers based on these categories: blow it up, rebuilding, be patient, one move away and go all in.

His real magic was with corner Darius Slay, though. The Eagles asked him to take a pay cut, according to a source, and eventually told him they were planning to release him. But at the last minute, they re-engaged in talks and got Slay back with a two-year, $42 million contract extension that lowered his cap number for this year.

And just like that, the best cornerback duo in the NFL remained intact.

The rest of Roseman's plan was to take low-cost fliers on players with high upsides. He signed talented running back Rashad Penny to replace the departed Miles Sanders. He added cornerback Greedy Williams for depth and safety Justin Evans and linebacker Nicholas Morrow to fill holes at their positions. Most of them are good players who have had injury issues. If they stay healthy, the Eagles might not miss a beat.

He also replaced his backup quarterback, signing Marcus Mariota to replace Gardner Minshew, who left for the Indianapolis Colts.

LOSSES

This could take a while.

All season long the Eagles were hailed as the most talented team in the NFL, so it shouldn't be surprising that other teams picked them apart in free agency. They were particularly devastated on defense where five starters signed elsewhere, including defensive tackle Javon Hargrave who got a huge, four-year, $84 million deal with $40 million guaranteed from the San Francisco 49ers

The other defensive starters to depart were linebacker T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed from the Bears), safety Marcus Epps (two years, $12 million from the Raiders), linebacker Kyzir White (two years, $12 million from the Cardinals), and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson who badly overestimated his market and ended up on a one-year, $8 million "prove-it" deal from the Lions.

'Lions talent a little better than Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson confessed he felt his new team is a little more talented after offseason moves than the Eagles.

The biggest loss on offense was guard Isaac Seumalo, who got a three-year, $24 million deal from the Steelers. They also lost running back Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers (four years, $25.4 million, $13 million guaranteed) and reserve tackle Andre Dillard (three years, $29 million from the Tennessee Titans).

Other than Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles did not appear to make much of an effort to retain any of them. They are hopeful that young players like defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobi Dean and guard Cam Jurgens can step in and fill the voids. They're also counting a lot on Penny, Williams, Evans and Morrow. They'll also have no choice but to count heavily on whomever they add in the early rounds of the draft.

TO-DO LIST

Roseman has managed to at least attempt to patch every hole in the Eagles roster, with the exception of one left at safety. But that appears to be way down the list of Roseman's priorities. Given his history, the rest of his offseason attention is likely going to be turned to the trenches. The depth of his offensive line thinned out with the loss of Seumalo and Dillard. And given the ages of Kelce, Cox and Graham, they're getting really old on both sides.

With two first-round picks — 10th overall (from New Orleans) and 31st — it's hard to imagine that one of them won't be a lineman. Maybe both.

Given Rashad Penny's injury history, don't be shocked if the Eagles add a running back at some point, too — possibly another low-cost free agent, but more likely one in the draft. Given Slay's age (32) they might need to add a young corner at some point, too. One of their two first-round picks could land them a good one there.

OUTLOOK

Thanks to Roseman's wizardry, there really has been more good news than bad this offseason. They knew they'd be able to basically keep their entire offense together, minus Seumalo and Sanders. But they believe Cam Jurgens, a second-round pick from last year, is ready to step in for Seumalo. And they believe that with a running back committee — especially if Penny stays healthy — they can more than fill Sanders' shoes.

That alone should keep them near the top of the NFC and make them Super Bowl contenders again. It's their defense that presents a challenge. They were the No. 2 defense in the NFL last year, but new coordinator Sean Desai has to overcome the loss of some significant pieces — most significantly Hargrave and Gardner-Johnson.

Most of their league-best pass rush remains intact, though, as does their top cornerback duo. And that's a pretty good place to start.

So as long as injuries don't test their depth, and as long as the "Core Four" don't really start showing their advanced ages, the Eagles should remain a force. It's hard to imagine they'll be as dominant as they looked for most of last season. But they're probably still the class of their division and a threat to win the NFC again.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share