Misery loves company: Lions headline list of teams with longest Super Bowl droughts

All the Detroit Lions had to do was protect a 17-point halftime lead. One defensive stop in the final 30 minutes against the San Francisco 49ers might have done it. Maybe one field goal instead of a failed fourth-down conversion might have done it, too.

They were that agonizingly close on Sunday evening to reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in their long franchise history. It's a near-miss that will probably haunt the franchise and the city for years, if not decades.

On the bright side, at least they're not alone.

Because misery loves company, the Lions can take comfort in the fact that there are three other franchises in the NFL still looking for their first Super Bowl appearance — though the Lions are the only ones to go 0 for 58. The Cleveland Browns still haven't gotten there (though they sat out the 1996-98 seasons after the first incarnation of their team moved to Baltimore). Neither have the Jacksonville Jaguars nor the Houston Texans (though they're relatively recent expansion teams that have only existed for 29 and 22 years, respectively).

There are also seven other teams with excruciatingly long Super Bowl droughts, from the Dallas Cowboys (28 years) to the New York Jets (55).

Here's a look at the list of long-time losers still dreaming of a Super Sunday, how close they've gotten to the big game recently, and how close they might be to doing it sometime soon:

Detroit Lions

Last appearance: Never. They last won an NFL championship in 1957.

How close have they come?: Having a 17-point lead at halftime of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday was pretty close. Their only other NFC title game was in 1991 when they lost to Washington, 41-10.

How close are they now?: After the heartbreaking, 34-31 loss in San Francisco on Sunday, Lions coach Dan Campbell told his team "This might have been our only shot." The honesty is refreshing, but these Lions have been built well. Who knows if they'll get another shot at a Super Bowl anytime soon? But expect them to be a playoff contender for at least a few more years.

Did Dan Campbell lose NFC Championship for Lions?

Cleveland Browns

Last appearance: Never. They lost the NFL championship in 1965 after winning it in '64.

How close have they come?: They made three AFC Championships in four seasons from 1986-89 and lost to Denver all three times. That's why everyone in Cleveland hates John Elway.

How close are they now?: They feel like they're in good hands under coach Kevin Stefanski after two playoff berths in four years (following a 17-year absence). But their 11-6 record feels like a house of cards built by 39-year-old replacement QB Joe Flacco. Their No. 1-ranked defense makes them a force, but they're likely due for a regression when they turn back to Deshaun Watson at quarterback next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Last appearance: Never. They were born in 1995.

How close have they come?: Tom Coughlin coached them to the AFC Championship in their second and fifth years in existence (1996, 1999). Doug Marrone nearly beating the Patriots in the 2017 AFC Championship Game with Blake Bortles at quarterback is arguably more impressive.

How close are they now?: Don't underestimate coach Doug Pederson, who previously won a Super Bowl with a backup QB in Philadelphia. But they'll need a lot more out of their defense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence to make a run in the top-heavy AFC.

Houston Texans

Last appearance: Never. They were born in 2002.

How close have they come?: Not very. They've only made the playoffs seven times in their 22 seasons and have never gotten out of the divisional round.

How close are they now? Don't be shocked if they threaten to get off this list in the next few years. They look like they've got the two most important pieces — a quarterback (C.J. Stroud) and a head coach (DeMeco Ryans). Their 10-7 season (complete with a playoff win) looks like it might be just the start of their rise.

New York Jets

Last appearance: Super Bowl III (16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts)

How close have they come?: They've reached four AFC Championships, including back-to-back ones under Rex Ryan in 2009-10. Remarkably, they led or were tied at halftime in three of the four games.

How close are they now?: Well, if 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers fully recovers from his torn Achilles and survives next season, they might be very close. With decent quarterback play in either of the last two seasons, they could have made a run. Their window is closing, though. It might be 2024 or bust.

Minnesota Vikings

Last appearance: Super Bowl XI (32-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders)

How close have they come?: Remarkably, they have lost six NFC Championship Games since their last Super Bowl appearance. They lost two of them — to the Saints in 2009 and the Falcons in 1998 — in overtime.

How close are they now?: They seemed a lot closer a year ago when they were 12-4. But they missed the playoffs this year and now QB Kirk Cousins' future is uncertain. They might be due for a reset soon.

Miami Dolphins

Last appearance: Super Bowl XIX (38-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers)

How close have they come?: Their last AFC Championship Game appearance was 1992. Making their drought feel even longer, they haven't even won a playoff game since 2000.

How close are they now?: They look like they're on a super track, with a top QB (Tua Tagovailoa) an electric offense, a strong defense and a charismatic coach (Mike McDaniel). Their biggest issue? The Chiefs and a loaded AFC stand in their way.

Washington Commanders

Last appearance: Super Bowl XXVI (37-24 win over the Buffalo Bills)

How close have they come?: That last Super Bowl was their last NFC Championship Game appearance, and they've won just three playoff games in the 32 years since.

How close are they now?: Not very. They're about to get a new coach, maybe a new quarterback, and a complete roster overhaul. New billionaire owner Josh Harris is committed to doing whatever it takes to get them there, but it's going to take a while.

Buffalo Bills

Last appearance: Super Bowl XXVIII (30-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys)

How close have they come?: They've been knocking on the door for the past four years, including a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2020. The Chiefs keep getting in their way.

How close are they now?: They probably would've been there already if it weren't for the Chiefs. They've got a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback and team. But their window is closing and coach Sean McDermott might be facing a win-or-else year in 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers

Last appearance: Super Bowl XXIX (49-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers)

How close have they come?: They made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2007 with a pretty strong team, but they ran into the still-perfect Patriots.

How close are they now?: They're a lot closer now that they've hired Jim Harbaugh as coach. They have a lot of impressive pieces, including a stud QB in Justin Herbert, but their coaching has been awful. That's about to change.

Is Jim Harbaugh to Chargers a threat to the Chiefs?

Dallas Cowboys

Last appearance: Super Bowl XXX (27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers)

How close have they come?: They haven't gotten out of the divisional round since that last Super Bowl. They've made the playoffs 13 times in those 28 years, but won only five first-round games.

How close are they now?: This is probably as close as they've been in those 28 years. They have a championship-caliber defense, an elite quarterback in Dak Prescott, strong lines on both sides. Add a few more weapons in the offseason and maybe "next year" will finally be here in 2024.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

