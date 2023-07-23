National Football League Denzel Ward on 2023 Browns: Most talented team I've been on Published Jul. 23, 2023 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Denzel Ward is entering his sixth season with the Cleveland Browns, but the cornerback sees this season's team as distinct from the others.

"I believe so," Ward told the Cleveland press corps Saturday when asked if this was the most talented Browns roster that he has been a part of. "I definitely believe so since the time that I came in. But as I said before, you can have a lot of talent, but you just got to bring it together and bring all those pieces together. So that's what we're doing and focusing on making it happen."

The Browns are coming off a 7-10 season that featured quarterback chaos. After acquiring star QB Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in March 2022, he was suspended 11 games after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light. Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games of the season for Cleveland, who went 3-3 with Watson thereafter.

Cleveland had a highly active offseason. They signed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (four-year, $57 million deal) and safety Juan Thornhill (three-year, $21 million deal), acquired defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings, and acquired wide receiver and former No. 34 overall draft pick Elijah Moore from the New York Jets. On Night 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (No. 74) and Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (No. 98).

Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, totaled three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries — which he returned for touchdowns — last season. He was part of a Cleveland secondary and defense that surrendered just 196.2 passing yards per game, which was fifth in the NFL. Ward and superstar defensive end Myles Garrett have been among Cleveland's defensive linchpins over the last half-decade.

Ward feels that the secondary is a strong suit for the Browns, who have a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz.

"I would definitely say that man-to-man is a strength of ours," Ward said. "We got a lot of talent in the room and a lot of guys that could do a lot of things, but I'll definitely say man-to-man is one of our pluses."

The Browns selected Ward with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He's entering the first season of a five-year, $100.5 million deal. Cleveland has made the playoffs once (2020) in Ward's five seasons with them.

