National Football League Giants' WR1 options include DeAndre Hopkins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ... and Stefon Diggs? Published Apr. 10, 2023 2:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Odell Beckham Jr. was never really a viable option for the Giants. They knew he wasn't going to be the one to help solve their biggest problem. They were interested in him when he was free agent, but only if the price was right. And they knew the price was never going to be right.

So now that Beckham has signed a stunning, one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, the Giants can put that circus behind them and go back to their Plan A. They are still desperate to find a No. 1 wide receiver this offseason, and all along they've known they were probably going to have to find one in the NFL Draft.

Still, there are no guarantees they'll find one they like when they make the 25th pick of the first round. And technically, the first round isn't their only option.

So here's a look at all their options as their search continues, plus a look at which receivers could be available and on their radar.

[Giants land Jaxon Smith-Njigba among 10 picks in mock draft]

Some are obviously more likely than others:

The likely first-round picks

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Multiple NFL sources believe the 6-1, 196-pounder who ran a 4.48 at his Pro Day is the Giants' favorite in this class. Unfortunately for them, they're not alone. He is seemingly emerging as the receiver most likely to be taken first, possibly even in the top 10. Some think he's the only truly first-round caliber receiver available. At the very least the Giants would have to move up to around 12-15 to get him, which would probably cost them a future first-round pick — a price they're unlikely to pay.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston: Once thought to be the top prospect in the draft, some now think he'll be available in the 20s, which puts him potentially in the Giants' range. His size (6-3, 208) would be appealing to the Giants, who have a generally small corps of mostly slot receivers. His 4.46 40 time shows he could be a deep threat, too. It's hard to say if he's the Giants' type, though. Coach Brian Daboll seems to prefer smaller, shiftier receivers that can cause chaos in a defensive backfield.

USC WR Jordan Addison: There are some scouts who believe the 5-11, 173-pounder is the most dynamic receiver in the draft. The Giants have certainly shown a lot of interest in him, and plan to have him in for one of their "Top 30" visits. He's got lightning-quick moves and an ability to get open that Daboll has to just love. Multiple scouts have told FOX Sports that he's the best fit for the Giants, and most of them think he'll still be on the board at 25.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers: Whether he's a real first-rounder, or even a fit for Daboll's offense, depends on whether you think he's just a slot receiver or something more. At 5-9, 182 he certainly fits the slot. But since the Giants already have the 5-8 Wan'Dale Robinson and the 5-8 Jamison Crowder do they really want another one that small? He's fast (4.42), shifty, and hard for defenders to contain. He'll be tempting, though maybe only if the other options are gone.

Top WR in the draft? Joel Klatt discusses Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Available NFL veterans

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins: He is definitely available, and he'd immediately be the best receiver on the Giants' roster, but he doesn't come without risks. He's 30 years old, he missed seven games in 2021 with injuries and eight games last year — the first six when he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs. Still, in the 19 games he did play in those two years, he caught 106 passes for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns. It won't help that he's due a $19.4 million salary this season and that the Cardinals want a second-round pick and more in return.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: This is probably not happening, but the 29-year-old is sure putting on a good show. First was his caught-on-camera sideline blowup during Buffalo's playoff loss. Then he scrubbed his social media accounts of any mentions of the Bills, while dropping other online clues that he might want out. And, of course, everyone knows general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll know him well from Buffalo. Unfortunately for them, it would actually cost the Bills an additional $30 million against the salary cap if they traded Diggs before June 1.

Other available free agents: There's not much left on the market, and once the Giants took their one-year fliers on Crowder and Parris Campbell they were probably done shopping anyway. If they did look, they wouldn't like what they see. Probably the best available receiver left is Jarvis Landry, who is 30 and coming off two injury-filled seasons. The list of what's left falls off a cliff from there.

D-Hop on the move? The trade rumors are swirling around DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals. Which teams might be in the Hopkins sweepstakes?

Prospects on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt: There's been a tiny bit of buzz that he could slip into the bottom of the first round, and at least a few NFL people think he could be a Giants target at some point. He's 6-foot, 176 pounds with 4.4 speed, but scouts say it's mostly straight-ahead speed, making him a deep threat. That could work for a team already overloaded in the slot.

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo: He is big (6-2, 220), strong and can fly (4.46), but he wasn't all that productive in college. He's projected as a slot receiver, but he's not as slippery as most NFL slot receivers need to be.

North Carolina WR Josh Downs: He's got dazzling quickness and great speed (4.48) and knows how to get open. The Giants just have to again get past his size (5-9, 171) and the fact they have a room full of slot receivers already. If they're OK with another one, though, he's a good one.

Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman: He had a huge junior season (64 catches, 1,081 yards, 12 touchdowns) and might have been on his way to the first round if he hadn't sprained his ankle in Week 3 last year. He ended up playing in only six games (37-417-3) and was never the same. But his toughness to even try to play on an ankle that eventually needed surgery was impressive. His size (6-3, 213) is impressive, too. His medical evaluation will be the key.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Giants DeAndre Hopkins

share