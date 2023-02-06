National Football League
Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders
1 hour ago

Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers.

The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear. 

In response to a question about whether he'd been recruiting Rodgers to come play with him in Vegas, Adams responded: "Duh. Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100 percent. That's my guy, obviously, and it's wishful thinking, but we'll see what happens."

When asked what his best recruiting pitch was, Adams' answer was simple: "That I'm here. I think that's a pretty good one."

It is indeed.

And finally, when @LasVegasLocally shared a tweet, asking which neighborhood Rodgers was moving to, Adams was quick to respond: "Mine."

It should come as no surprise that Adams is interested in reuniting with his former Green Bay teammate. 

The two combined to make 13 Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro nods from 2014-21. Rodgers racked up three MVPs during Adam's time in Green Bay, while the do-it-all receiver recorded four 1,000-yard seasons. Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (18) and yards per game (98.1) in 2020.

But what about his former Fresno State teammate, and current signal-caller, Derek Carr?

Well, Adams had this to say when he was asked about the Raiders' longtime starting QB during an NFL Network interview:

"Just understanding it's part of the game is how I'm handling this," Adams said. "I don't have full control, but I do have some, so I control the things I can, and things I can't, I just let other people deal with those. It's not going to stop us from being really good friends at the end of the day. I'll still be able to mingle and see him whenever I want to basically, so it's not the end. … Maybe he won't be my quarterback, but will still be one of my good friends for life, regardless."

According to multiple sources, the Raiders have granted Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the QB. 

All eyes will be on the quarterback market this NFL offseason, and that includes both Carr and Rodgers. It's no secret that Adams is all-in on the possibility of a reunion with Rodgers, but will the future Hall of Fame QB be persuaded to change locations for his one-time favorite wideout?

