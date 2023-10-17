National Football League Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl, playoff odds on the move after win vs. Chargers Updated Oct. 17, 2023 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cowboys got a much-needed win on Monday night for their season and bettors.

Dallas' Super Bowl odds to win it all have shortened from +1500 to +1100 after its win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

"After the week the Cowboys have had, that's gotta feel really good," Dallas Cowboys Insider Dave Helman said.

As for Dallas' other futures odds, the team currently sits at -550 to make the playoffs, +140 to win the NFC East, and +600 to win the NFC Championship, the fourth-shortest odds in the conference.

Dallas also has the shortest odds to land in the NFC postseason as a wild-card team (+140).

Dallas' win total sits at 10.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning, meaning the Over could have been in jeopardy had it lost Monday night's contest against the Chargers. However, the Cowboys eked out a 20-17 win via a late field goal, and the Over 10.5 is set at -150, while the Under 10.5 wins is at +125.

Will Dallas — currently at 4-2 — reach 11 wins or more on the season?

On Tuesday's edition of "Undisputed," Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless disagreed on how the Cowboys will finish the season, with Sherman anticipating a 10-7 season record and a playoff berth, meaning Dallas would go 6-5 the rest of the way.

"I got 'em making the playoffs," Sherman said. " … I don't see [the Cowboys] beating a lot of the heavyweight. I have a hard time seeing them beating Buffalo, beating Miami, beating the Seahawks. … The Eagles, maybe they split with them. If they don't split with them, it will be even tougher. … I think they can go 10-7. … Just because you're flawed doesn't mean you can't make the playoffs. It means you're not a Super Bowl team, and they're not."

Bayless predicted a 12-5 regular season for the Cowboys — meaning they would go 8-3 the rest of the way — mainly because he has regained some semblance of trust in the Dallas quarterback.

"Do I trust Dak [Prescott] at the highest level? … No. There have been too many big failures on the biggest stages. … But in these kinds of games, they're just better than the Chargers, and Dak knows, and he plays in more of a comfort zone. And he's especially dangerous when the expectations are lowest because they got buried last week. They got written off. ‘They got exposed at San Francisco.’ … So he goes out, and he played loose, and he played fast.

" … The quarterback came out with energy last night because I haven't seen him run like that since like three years ago."

Prescott finished the night 21-for-30, passing for 272 yards and a touchdown, adding in seven rushes for 40 yards and a score, a welcome sight after throwing three interceptions last week at San Francisco.

The Cowboys have a bye this week before hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 29 (1 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports App).

Follow along on FOX Sports for the latest news on the Cowboys, the NFL and the rest of the sports world.

