Dallas Cowboys clicking, with Dak Prescott on offense and Trevon Diggs on defense

Don't look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are in a groove.

Dak Prescott has "America's Team" firing on all cylinders, earning a fourth straight win in a 44-20 pasting of the New York Giants on Sunday.

Monday marked the one-year anniversary of his devastating leg injury, but you'd never know it based on his performances so far this season.

Against the Giants, Prescott passed for three touchdowns and 302 yards, with a 68.8% completion percentage and a passer rating of 116.9. And as of Monday morning, he is second in the NFL in competition percentage (73.9), third in passing TDs (13) and third in passer rating (116.9).

His lone blemish – an interception on Dallas' first drive of the game – was little more than an afterthought, as the Cowboys turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 24-point rout as the clock hit zeroes.

Prescott fed the ball to seven different receivers. CeeDee Lamb was among them, finishing with four catches for 84 yards and a 49-yard touchdown.

Prescott fed the ball to seven different receivers. CeeDee Lamb was among them, finishing with four catches for 84 yards and a 49-yard touchdown.

And speaking of feeding, running back Ezekiel Elliott continued to feast after a slow start to the season, rumbling for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Zeke also added a receiving touchdown for good measure, and as of Monday morning, he is tied for second in the NFL in rushing scores (5), third in rushing yards (452), and third in rushing yards per game (90.4).

Also as of Monday morning, the Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in the league (439.6 YPG).

For all the accolades Dallas' offense receives, and rightfully so, the suffocating defense under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is just as potent.

Spearheaded by ball-hawking second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has picked off opposing QBs six times in five weeks, the Cowboys are tops in the NFC with 12 takeaways.

Diggs got his sixth interception of the season – a total which would tie him for fourth in the league if he were his own team – in the third quarter against the Giants.

Following the game, Cowboys legend and NFL on FOX analyst Troy Aikman heaped some heavy praise on the 23-year-old defensive back.

Granted, the Giants were beset by several costly injuries in Sunday's game, but it's hard to conceive of an outcome other than a win for the Cowboys.

That confidence is what makes this year's edition of the Cowboys "special," as Skip Bayless put it on Monday's episode of "Undisputed."

Bayless reminded folks that not only was the one-year anniversary of Prescott's catastrophic leg injury hanging like a cloud over the game, but the Cowboys were playing the same opponents in the same venue in the same week as last year's incident.

"He had to go back and revisit all of those emotions," Bayless said. "… So he came out in a slow mental fog and … he wasn't right, because he was roller-coastering his emotions. … Last year, or the year before, my team loses that football game because they start to unravel psychologically and it's like, ‘Here we go again.’ … In this case, Dak bounced back. … He did not flinch."

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Dallas Cowboys' win over their NFC East rival.

Since losing the season-opener 31-29 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have undeniably found a rhythm in all facets.

The question now is: How long will the music last?

If you ask Colin Cowherd, Dallas could be dancing all the way to the big show.

"You can go from really OK to exceptional very fast. It takes a couple of draft picks. And in the last two years, Dallas has hit on four draft picks, each in a different unit. … When you add that to a good roster, whoa – that's a great team. And Dallas is now embarking on that.

"This team has not had a bad Sunday or Monday. They haven't. They've lost one game. We know now the Chargers are pretty good – beat them in L.A. We know Tampa's a Super Bowl champ – gave them 450 yards and fits."

Ride it – the momentum, that is – Cowboys!

