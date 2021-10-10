National Football League Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones injured in Giants' 44-20 loss to Cowboys just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants just can't catch a break.

They were already sitting at the bottom of the NFC East and fell even further back after a crucial loss to the division-leading Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

New York entered the matchup with just a 6 percent chance of making the postseason, and after a disastrous 44-20 defeat, the playoff chances for the Giants (1-4) look to be dead in the water.

A slew of injuries will that climb even more difficult.

Running back Saquon Barkley was the first to go down.

The multi-dimensional big-play threat is no stranger to injury in his NFL career. He sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2 of the 2020 campaign, and after struggling to find his footing this season, he finds himself sidelined yet again.

Barkley was injured in the first quarter when he rolled his ankle on Cowboys' DB Jourdan Lewis, on what was an unfortunate misstep after the play was blown dead.

One look at his ankle was all fans needed to see to know he wouldn't return for the game's remainder.

The injuries for New York didn't stop there.

Late in the second quarter, Daniel Jones was leveled by Jabril Cox on a helmet-to-helmet collision as he stretched for the pylon.

He was visibly shaken up, and was carted off shortly after his running back. Neither Jones, nor Barkley would return.

Jones was diagnosed with a concussion by the team's staff.

He was replaced by Mike Glennon, who handed to Devontae Booker on the next play to tie the score at 10-10.

But the injury siphoned the life out of the Giants, who struggled mightily in the second half. Despite throwing for 196 yards and a score, Glennon also surrendered two interceptions, including a pick-6.

New York was outscored 34-10 in the second half as Dallas (4-1) cruised to its fourth straight victory.

There's not much to look forward to going forward for the Giants. They face the Rams, Chiefs and Raiders in three of their next four outings and might have to do so without two of their offensive pillars.

Hopes were high for a resurgence in the Big Apple heading into this season, but it looks like plans might have to shift to the long term as this team searches for rejuvenation in 2022.

