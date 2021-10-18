Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys are red-hot, but questions about Mike McCarthy persist 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high, but a growing concern could result in a crash-landing in the playoffs.

Following a 35-29 overtime win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Cowboys sit at 5-1 on the season with a healthy lead in the flailing NFC East.

Dallas' lone loss came in the season-opener at Tampa Bay, a 31-29 nail-biter against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Since then, the Cowboys have rattled off five straight wins: on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, at home vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, and in Foxborough on Sunday.

Offensively, Dak Prescott is pulling the strings and putting up MVP-level numbers. He has completed 73.1% of his passes this season for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions for a passer rating of 115.0, and he's doing so while coming off of an injury-shortened 2020 season.

During their five-game winning streak, the explosive Cowboys are averaging 9.6 big plays – meaning a 10-plus yard rush or 20-plus yard reception – per game, the most in the NFL.

And the Dallas defense is nothing to sneeze at.

Though it ranks near the middle of the pack at 14th with 24.3 points per game allowed, it boasts the second-most takeaways in the league with 14.

The catalyst behind the bulk of those turnovers is second-year corner Trevon Diggs, who hauled in his league-leading seventh interception of the season in Sunday's win. In doing so, Diggs became the ninth player since 1950 – and the first since Rod Woodson in 1993 – to record seven or more picks in the first six games of a season.

Furthermore, the Cowboys' defense has shown a knack for turning takeaways into instant offense, with a league-high three pick-sixes already this season – two of which belong to Diggs.

For Cowboys die-hard Skip Bayless of "Undisputed," he saw something Sunday he hasn't seen in quite some time from "America's Team."

"I still can't believe anything I saw [Sunday]," Bayless said. "... The bottom line was: That was the worst game my team has played all year. It was! ... Yet, they won the game. They didn't do what you say are 'Cowboy things' that [lose] the game. They kept canceling out 'Cowboy things' with great things."

Skip Bayless reacts to his Dallas Cowboys' overtime victory and rates their performance on a scale of 1 to 10.

Penalties and a poor conversation rate were among the issues the Cowboys overcame in the win against the Pats.

Dallas racked up 12 penalties for 115 yards and went a paltry 3-for-13 on third down, yet still eked out the overtime win.

As Shannon Sharpe put it, the game "definitely shouldn't have gone to overtime" given Dallas' dominance. However, not only did Prescott & Co. have to overcome those aforementioned issues, but Sharpe also said head coach Mike McCarthy played a factor – and not in a good way.

McCarthy has had challenges when it comes to proper clock management, and the issues cropped up again when McCarthy called a late timeout on third-and-25 against the Patriots.

On Monday's episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd said McCarthy's woes with the clock make him a "major liability," especially for a team poised to make the postseason.

"Playoff games tend to be close," Cowherd explained. "Can this team, with Mike McCarthy as a head coach, win a close playoff game? … We all make mistakes. But when you make the same mistakes over and over and over, those aren't mistakes. They're deficiencies. … He mangles the clock. He's 0-for-3 on challenges. He is bad situationally."

Is Mike McCarthy the right coach to lead Dallas to a Super Bowl win? Colin Cowherd delves in.

The questions about McCarthy have some, such as Nick Wright of "First Things First," advocating for a change at the top.

Given McCarthy's track record, Wright argued it would behoove the Cowboys to move on from McCarthy and elevate a readymade head coach in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"You can't win a Super Bowl right now ... with this guy botching things," Wright said. "Kellen Moore is going to be a head coach in the NFL next year. The question is: Will it be for the Cowboys or not? I would make him the head coach right now."

Hear Nick Wright break down Mike why Mike McCarthy could be the biggest hinderance in the Dallas Cowboys' quest for a Super Bowl.

There is no denying it's an exciting time to be a Cowboys fan, but is there room for improvement on the sidelines?

With a bye week to reassess, perhaps McCarthy can find a way to match the level of his players. If not, it could be costly come playoff time.

