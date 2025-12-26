The NFL playoff field may be as wide open as any in recent memory, but there are two teams that clearly rose above the rest. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots asserted themselves as the two best teams in football after dominant runs over the final few months of the regular season.

The Seahawks head into the playoffs having won seven straight and 11 of 12. The Patriots, dating back to the start of October, have won 13 of 14 games. They still have competition, though. There are a lot of true Super Bowl contenders near the top of the final FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings of the regular season.

Eliminated from playoff contention

An NFL-record five straight losses by 23 or more points while losing by an average score of 38-11 over that stretch? It’s a candidate for the most embarrassing month-long stretch in Jets history. But Aaron Glenn is still safe, right?

Eliminated from playoff contention

What, exactly, is the argument to keep Jonathan Gannon for another season? The Cards lost their last nine and 14 of their last 15. They’re headed the wrong way.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Big day! They got a win. They locked up the No. 1 pick and can look forward to picking their QB of the future. And at least Pete Carroll can say he beat Andy Reid in his final game.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Cam Ward hurt his shoulder. The Titans were blown out. What a way to end a truly miserable season in Nashville. Is 2026 really going to be that much better?

Eliminated from playoff contention

Losing to the Raiders on a 60-yard field goal? What a way to put the final nail in the coffin of their dynasty. The Chiefs may have to look a lot different next year.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Another strong game from QB Tyler Shough, but it wasn’t enough to extend their four-game winning streak. Their last month sure has made New Orleans feel good about 2026, though.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They beat the Eagles backups, but only barely. They did win two of their last four games, but that’s not much to build on for a team that needs to do more rebuilding.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They hurt their draft pick with another late win, but that’s nothing new for the Giants. At least the pieces are there for a strong rebound next season. And they clearly, finally, found their QB.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They won their last two games over the Steelers and the Bengals, but they are headed into a very uncertain offseason. Their head coach could be fired, and they might be looking for a new QB, too.

Eliminated from playoff contention

If Mike McDaniel really has a chance to keep his job, losing three of the last four and getting blown out in the finale wasn’t the best way to seal the deal.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Cowboys have the NFL’s top-ranked offense and a defense that couldn’t stop the Giants. So Jerry Jones should know where to start when he tries to clean up this mess.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Riley Leonard sure did give the Houston Texans a scare. But it’s still a sad end to a once-promising season that finished with the Colts losing seven straight.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Joe Burrow apparently wants Zac Taylor back? Good for him. Together they finished a miserable season with a disgraceful loss at home to the Browns.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They earned a lot of fans in Carolina by beating the Saints and forcing a three-way tie atop the NFC South. But a season-ending, four-game winning streak wasn’t enough to save Raheem Morris’ job.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They beat the Panthers but should be ashamed that they left their fate in the hands of the New Orleans Saints. They lost 7 of their last 9 and Todd Bowles’ seat should be on fire.

Eliminated from playoff contention

They won their last five after being eliminated. Granted, a soft schedule had a lot to do with that. But maybe Kevin O’Connell and J.J. McCarthy have something to build on for next year.

Eliminated from playoff contention

Where was that effort all season? They ended a disappointing season with a heck of a performance against the Bears, particularly on defense, which has been a problem all year long.

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Ravens deserved better than to lose that Sunday night game on a missed field goal. But really, they did this to themselves with a 1-5 start to a season that could end up as John Harbaugh’s last in Baltimore.

PLAYOFF TEAMS

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They weren’t good enough to beat a battered Bucs team, but they won the division title through the back door when they finished in a three-way tie. Hard to imagine they won’t be one and done in the playoffs.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Turns out there was magic left in Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old right arm, and a little bit of luck. He had to sweat out a blocked extra point by his kicker and a missed FG at the buzzer by the Ravens, but he’s back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They really took the day off, playing mostly the bottom half of their roster against the Vikings. That’s four straight losses to end the season, though, and Matt LaFleur may be coaching for his job next weekend.

Super Bowl odds: +2800

Ignore their no-effort finale. Their playoff fate will rest on the right arm of QB Justin Herbert and whether he can be the big-game quarterback they’ve expected him to be for years.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They will second guess Nick Sirianni forever for not playing his starters when they had a shot at the No. 2 seed. This team probably could’ve used a little momentum heading into the playoffs, too.

Super Bowl odds: +2200

This Bears team sure does love dramatic finishes. But it finally caught up with them Sunday against the Lions. The loss didn’t matter in the end, but the anemic showing by their offense was worrisome.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Yeah, they have to go on the road for the playoffs, but with the Chiefs not in the way, there will be no excuses. They are loaded for a Super Bowl run if they don’t trip themselves up.

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They pulled most of their starters in the second half and still got their ninth straight win. Try to focus on that, and not the fact that Colts QB Riley Leonard carved up their top-ranked defense.

Super Bowl odds: +2800

They looked tired and weak as their six-game winning streak was snapped. Maybe the Seahawks are just that good. Or maybe a long, rough season has finally taken a physical toll.

Super Bowl odds: +425

They stumble into the playoffs following a 3-3 finish, but they still feel like a dangerous sleeper. All the ingredients are there for Matthew Stafford to lead them on a deep run.

Super Bowl odds: +650

They are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home field could be huge for a team that won 11 one-score games this season. They roll into the playoffs having won 13 of 14 overall.

Super Bowl odds: +1400

They haven’t lost since early November, ending the season with eight straight wins and their first AFC South title in three years. Liam Coen has them rolling at the right time in his first season.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They can’t help that their schedule was soft, but the reality is they enter the playoffs as an extremely untested team. That could hurt them as the competition turns up a notch.

Super Bowl odds: +340

They secured the top spot and announced themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders by bullying the 49ers on Saturday night. With a new and improved Sam Darnold who seems trustworthy in big games, watch out.

