National Football League
2025 NFL Power Rankings: How the 14 Playoff Teams Stack Up
National Football League

2025 NFL Power Rankings: How the 14 Playoff Teams Stack Up

Updated Jan. 4, 2026 11:47 p.m. ET
Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano
NFL Reporter

The NFL playoff field may be as wide open as any in recent memory, but there are two teams that clearly rose above the rest. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots asserted themselves as the two best teams in football after dominant runs over the final few months of the regular season. 

The Seahawks head into the playoffs having won seven straight and 11 of 12. The Patriots, dating back to the start of October, have won 13 of 14 games. They still have competition, though. There are a lot of true Super Bowl contenders near the top of the final FOX Sports NFL Power Rankings of the regular season.

*Super Bowl LX odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

 
#32 New York Jets
3-14

Eliminated from playoff contention

An NFL-record five straight losses by 23 or more points while losing by an average score of 38-11 over that stretch? It’s a candidate for the most embarrassing month-long stretch in Jets history. But Aaron Glenn is still safe, right?

#31 Arizona Cardinals
Previously ranked: 30
3-14

Eliminated from playoff contention

What, exactly, is the argument to keep Jonathan Gannon for another season? The Cards lost their last nine and 14 of their last 15. They’re headed the wrong way.

#30 Las Vegas Raiders
Previously ranked: 32
3-14

Eliminated from playoff contention

Big day! They got a win. They locked up the No. 1 pick and can look forward to picking their QB of the future. And at least Pete Carroll can say he beat Andy Reid in his final game.

 
#29 Tennessee Titans
Previously ranked: 28
3-14

Eliminated from playoff contention

Cam Ward hurt his shoulder. The Titans were blown out. What a way to end a truly miserable season in Nashville. Is 2026 really going to be that much better?

#28 Kansas City Chiefs
Previously ranked: 25
6-11

Eliminated from playoff contention

Losing to the Raiders on a 60-yard field goal? What a way to put the final nail in the coffin of their dynasty. The Chiefs may have to look a lot different next year. 

#27 New Orleans Saints
Previously ranked: 24
6-11

Eliminated from playoff contention

Another strong game from QB Tyler Shough, but it wasn’t enough to extend their four-game winning streak. Their last month sure has made New Orleans feel good about 2026, though.

#26 Washington Commanders
Previously ranked: 27
5-12

Eliminated from playoff contention

They beat the Eagles backups, but only barely. They did win two of their last four games, but that’s not much to build on for a team that needs to do more rebuilding.

#25 New York Giants
Previously ranked: 29
4-13

Eliminated from playoff contention

They hurt their draft pick with another late win, but that’s nothing new for the Giants. At least the pieces are there for a strong rebound next season. And they clearly, finally, found their QB.

#24 Cleveland Browns
Previously ranked: 26
5-12

Eliminated from playoff contention

They won their last two games over the Steelers and the Bengals, but they are headed into a very uncertain offseason. Their head coach could be fired, and they might be looking for a new QB, too.

#23 Miami Dolphins
Previously ranked: 21
7-10

Eliminated from playoff contention

If Mike McDaniel really has a chance to keep his job, losing three of the last four and getting blown out in the finale wasn’t the best way to seal the deal.

#22 Dallas Cowboys
Previously ranked: 19
7-9-1

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Cowboys have the NFL’s top-ranked offense and a defense that couldn’t stop the Giants. So Jerry Jones should know where to start when he tries to clean up this mess.

 
#21 Indianapolis Colts
Previously ranked: 20
8-9

Eliminated from playoff contention

Riley Leonard sure did give the Houston Texans a scare. But it’s still a sad end to a once-promising season that finished with the Colts losing seven straight.

#20 Cincinnati Bengals
Previously ranked: 16
6-11

Eliminated from playoff contention

Joe Burrow apparently wants Zac Taylor back? Good for him. Together they finished a miserable season with a disgraceful loss at home to the Browns.

#19 Atlanta Falcons
Previously ranked: 23
8-9

Eliminated from playoff contention

They earned a lot of fans in Carolina by beating the Saints and forcing a three-way tie atop the NFC South. But a season-ending, four-game winning streak wasn’t enough to save Raheem Morris’ job.

#18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previously ranked: 22
8-9

Eliminated from playoff contention

They beat the Panthers but should be ashamed that they left their fate in the hands of the New Orleans Saints. They lost 7 of their last 9 and Todd Bowles’ seat should be on fire.

#17 Minnesota Vikings
9-8

Eliminated from playoff contention

They won their last five after being eliminated. Granted, a soft schedule had a lot to do with that. But maybe Kevin O’Connell and J.J. McCarthy have something to build on for next year.

#16 Detroit Lions
Previously ranked: 18
9-8

Eliminated from playoff contention

Where was that effort all season? They ended a disappointing season with a heck of a performance against the Bears, particularly on defense, which has been a problem all year long.

#15 Baltimore Ravens
Previously ranked: 13
8-9

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Ravens deserved better than to lose that Sunday night game on a missed field goal. But really, they did this to themselves with a 1-5 start to a season that could end up as John Harbaugh’s last in Baltimore.

 

PLAYOFF TEAMS

#14 Carolina Panthers
Previously ranked: 15
8-9

Super Bowl odds: +15000

They weren’t good enough to beat a battered Bucs team, but they won the division title through the back door when they finished in a three-way tie. Hard to imagine they won’t be one and done in the playoffs.

#13 Pittsburgh Steelers
Previously ranked: 14
10-7

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Turns out there was magic left in Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old right arm, and a little bit of luck. He had to sweat out a blocked extra point by his kicker and a missed FG at the buzzer by the Ravens, but he’s back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

#12 Green Bay Packers
9-7-1

Super Bowl odds: +2200

They really took the day off, playing mostly the bottom half of their roster against the Vikings. That’s four straight losses to end the season, though, and Matt LaFleur may be coaching for his job next weekend.

#11 Los Angeles Chargers
11-6

Super Bowl odds: +2800

Ignore their no-effort finale. Their playoff fate will rest on the right arm of QB Justin Herbert and whether he can be the big-game quarterback they’ve expected him to be for years.

#10 Philadelphia Eagles
Previously ranked: 8
11-6

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They will second guess Nick Sirianni forever for not playing his starters when they had a shot at the No. 2 seed. This team probably could’ve used a little momentum heading into the playoffs, too.

#9 Chicago Bears
Previously ranked: 4
11-6

Super Bowl odds: +2200

This Bears team sure does love dramatic finishes. But it finally caught up with them Sunday against the Lions. The loss didn’t matter in the end, but the anemic showing by their offense was worrisome.

#8 Buffalo Bills
Previously ranked: 10
12-5

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Yeah, they have to go on the road for the playoffs, but with the Chiefs not in the way, there will be no excuses. They are loaded for a Super Bowl run if they don’t trip themselves up.

#7 Houston Texans
Previously ranked: 9
12-5

Super Bowl odds: +1200

They pulled most of their starters in the second half and still got their ninth straight win. Try to focus on that, and not the fact that Colts QB Riley Leonard carved up their top-ranked defense.

#6 San Francisco 49ers
Previously ranked: 3
12-5

Super Bowl odds: +2800

They looked tired and weak as their six-game winning streak was snapped. Maybe the Seahawks are just that good. Or maybe a long, rough season has finally taken a physical toll.

 
#5 Los Angeles Rams
Previously ranked: 7
12-5

Super Bowl odds: +425

They stumble into the playoffs following a 3-3 finish, but they still feel like a dangerous sleeper. All the ingredients are there for Matthew Stafford to lead them on a deep run.

#4 Denver Broncos
Previously ranked: 6
14-3

Super Bowl odds: +650

They are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home field could be huge for a team that won 11 one-score games this season. They roll into the playoffs having won 13 of 14 overall.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars
Previously ranked: 5
13-4

Super Bowl odds: +1400

They haven’t lost since early November, ending the season with eight straight wins and their first AFC South title in three years. Liam Coen has them rolling at the right time in his first season.

#2 New England Patriots
14-3

Super Bowl odds: +1000

They can’t help that their schedule was soft, but the reality is they enter the playoffs as an extremely untested team. That could hurt them as the competition turns up a notch.

#1 Seattle Seahawks
14-3

Super Bowl odds: +340

They secured the top spot and announced themselves as serious Super Bowl contenders by bullying the 49ers on Saturday night. With a new and improved Sam Darnold who seems trustworthy in big games, watch out.

 

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times

2026 NFL Playoff Schedule, Bracket: Steelers Win AFC North; Wild Card Kickoff Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes