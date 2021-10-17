Dallas Cowboys Dallas Cowboys defeat New England Patriots in OT thriller in Foxborough 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It was a wild one on Sunday in Foxborough!

In the end, the Dallas Cowboys proved to be road warriors as they defeated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 35-29 in an overtime thriller, snapping their six-game losing streak to the Patriots in the process.

The Cowboys are now head and shoulders above the rest of the NFC East at 5-1, while the Patriots (2-4) fell to second in the AFC East.

It was a back-and-forth game featuring eight touchdowns between the two teams, as well as this gem from the Cowboys' shutdown cornerback, Trevon Diggs , who snagged his seventh (!) pick of the season.

He is the first player in the Super Bowl era to record seven or more interceptions and return multiple pick-sixes in his team's first six games of a season. His seven picks are the most in a full season by a Cowboys player since Everson Walls had nine in 1985.

In the final frame, Patriots rookie QB Jones let it rip, launching the ball downfield on several occasions to keep things close, including this jaw-dropping, 75-yard bomb to Kendrick Bourne.

With things tied at 29, the game went into overtime. The Patriots won the toss, but after they failed to score on their possession, the Cowboys took over.

Dak Prescott then connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard laser to seal the deal for Dallas.

Prescott finished the game 36-for-51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Lamb led all receivers in the game with nine catches for 149 yards and two TDs.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Sunday's matchup.

