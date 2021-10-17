Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys defeat New England Patriots in OT thriller in Foxborough Dallas Cowboys defeat New England Patriots in OT thriller in Foxborough
Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defeat New England Patriots in OT thriller in Foxborough

44 mins ago

It was a wild one on Sunday in Foxborough!

In the end, the Dallas Cowboys proved to be road warriors as they defeated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 35-29 in an overtime thriller, snapping their six-game losing streak to the Patriots in the process.

The Cowboys are now head and shoulders above the rest of the NFC East at 5-1, while the Patriots (2-4) fell to second in the AFC East.

It was a back-and-forth game featuring eight touchdowns between the two teams, as well as this gem from the Cowboys' shutdown cornerback, Trevon Diggs, who snagged his seventh (!) pick of the season.

He is the first player in the Super Bowl era to record seven or more interceptions and return multiple pick-sixes in his team's first six games of a season. His seven picks are the most in a full season by a Cowboys player since Everson Walls had nine in 1985.

In the final frame, Patriots rookie QB Jones let it rip, launching the ball downfield on several occasions to keep things close, including this jaw-dropping, 75-yard bomb to Kendrick Bourne.

With things tied at 29, the game went into overtime. The Patriots won the toss, but after they failed to score on their possession, the Cowboys took over.

Dak Prescott then connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 35-yard laser to seal the deal for Dallas. 

Prescott finished the game 36-for-51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Lamb led all receivers in the game with nine catches for 149 yards and two TDs.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Sunday's matchup.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
event_recap event_recap
share story
NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Results
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Results

NFL Odds Week 6: Betting Results
Favorites are having quite the Sunday so far. Here are the live betting results and closing NFL odds for Week 6.
1 hour ago
NFL Week 6: Top Plays
National Football League

NFL Week 6: Top Plays

NFL Week 6: Top Plays
Aaron Rodgers continued to own Chicago. The Cardinals rocked the Browns. And the Cowboys and Patriots thrilled in Week 6.
2 hours ago
The Cowboys Are Your Best Super Bowl Bet
National Football League

The Cowboys Are Your Best Super Bowl Bet

The Cowboys Are Your Best Super Bowl Bet
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are off to a red-hot start. Our betting experts think now is the time to make your Super Bowl bet.
10 hours ago
Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
National Football League

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best

Pro Football 101: Ranking NFL's Best
Joe Posnanski is in the process of listing the 101 best NFL players of all time. Check out 101-81 as the countdown continues.
2 days ago
By The Numbers: NFL Week 6
National Football League

By The Numbers: NFL Week 6

By The Numbers: NFL Week 6
Check out the key numbers to know ahead of Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season!
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes