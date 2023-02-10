National Football League
Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech
National Football League

Dak Prescott honors late mother in Walter Payton Man of the Year speech

2 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his "moral compass" and his inspiration.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy, to cancer in 2013 when he was a quarterback at Mississippi State. He also honored his late brother, Jace, who died by suicide in 2020.

"My mother was, and still is, my moral compass," Prescott said while accepting the award Thursday night at NFL Honors. "Through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with the world.

"My mother told me when she was diagnosed with cancer that, ‘All greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.’ She is my ‘why.’ And with these words, just as she does and always did, my mother inspired me and motivated me to be great beyond the circumstances. And it was in her honor I that started my foundation in 2017 and named it Faith, Fight, Finish, the three words she left me and my brothers."

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott is the fourth Cowboys player to win the award, joining Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and former teammate Jason Witten.

The award — the recipient of which is picked from 32 nominees, one on each team — is given to an NFL player for his community service activities, as well as on-the-field success.

The quarterback said there was no doubt where this award ranks among the many honors he’s received in his career.

"That’s easy — it’s number one," Prescott told reporters later Thursday. "When your mom gets diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, she’s given months to live, she’s giving you that news, and she tells you, ‘Hey, all greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.’

"That’s what this award means to me."

Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish foundation has raised funds for several causes, including colon cancer research. The quarterback has also been very open about suicide prevention and mental health. For winning the award, Prescott’s foundation receives $255,000. The other 31 finalists receive $55,000 for the charity of their choice.

"I’ve always been obsessed with the game of football since I was a little kid," Prescott said. "When she used to introduced me, she’d say ‘This is my Heisman winner.’

"Obviously, I didn’t win that. But I think being able to trade that for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, my mom would have been so proud."

The award is named after late running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Payton. Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth was last year’s winner.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?
National Football League

Will Jalen Hurts be affected by shoulder injury in Super Bowl?

54 mins ago
2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews
National Football League

2023 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, interviews

1 hour ago
Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wagers made
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII odds: Chiefs-Eagles big bet tracker; $1M wagers made

1 hour ago
Super Bowl keys to victory: What Chiefs, Eagles must do to win
National Football League

Super Bowl keys to victory: What Chiefs, Eagles must do to win

2 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: How professionals are betting Chiefs-Eagles

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023NFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Deadline Image NBA Trade DeadlineCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes