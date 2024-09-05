National Football League Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys reportedly making 'progress' on extension Updated Sep. 5, 2024 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Will Dak Prescott be under center for the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday with a new contract extension?

Despite skepticism all offseason that the two sides would reach a deal, Prescott and the Cowboys have made "progress" on an extension and are closer to an agreement than they've ever been, DLLS Sports reported on Thursday.

The report also said that Prescott and the Cowboys "are on the same page" over the desired length of his potential next contract with the team.

Prescott, 31, is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

Several NFL quarterbacks inked extensions this offseason, including Trevor Lawrence (five-year, $275 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars), Jordan Love (four-year $220 million deal with the Green Bay Packers), Tua Tagovailoa (four-year, $212.4 million deal with the Miami Dolphins) and Jared Goff (four-year, $212 million deal with the Detroit Lions).

Meanwhile, Dallas signed wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, who was holding out for a new deal, to a four-year, $136 million extension last week, making him the second highest-paid receiver in the NFL behind Justin Jefferson (four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings) when the extension kicks in.

Can Dak Prescott, Cowboys GET PAST Deshaun Watson, Browns?

Last season, Prescott totaled 4,516 passing yards, an NFL-high 36 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 105.9 passer rating, while completing 69.5% of his passes. Prescott's passer rating and completion percentage were career bests en route to helping Dallas post its third consecutive 12-win season.

That said, the Cowboys lost at home to the Packers in the NFC wild-card round, falling to 2-5 in the playoffs with Prescott at quarterback. On the other hand, Dallas owns a combined 73-41 regular-season record with Prescott, a three-time Pro Bowler, under center.

Dallas opens the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Tom Brady's broadcast debut (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

