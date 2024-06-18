National Football League Cowboys sign two ex-UFL players: CB Gareon Conley and LB Willie Harvey Jr. Updated Jun. 18, 2024 5:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After the success of former USFL players Kavontae Turpin and Brandon Aubrey on the Cowboys' special teams, Dallas is dipping back into the spring football talent pool — this time to bolster its defense.

The Cowboys have reportedly signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr., who was named to the All-UFL team after leading the new league with 76 total tackles for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the recently concluded 2024 season. The Cowboys have also reportedly signed Gareon Conley, a cornerback who was the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round pick in 2017 out of Ohio State and spent the 2024 UFL season with the DC Defenders.

Conley recorded two interceptions and 25 total tackles for the Defenders in 2024.

UFL co-owner Dwayne Johnson has cited the ability to give football players cut from NFL rosters another chance at the professional level a major factor for his investment in spring football. With the reported signings of Harvey and Conley, the number of UFL players reportedly joining NFL rosters has risen to nine.

Dallas returns virtually every major contributor to what has been one of the best defenses in the NFL over the past two seasons — except for the man running the show, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was hired as the Washington Commanders' head coach.

Former Cowboys assistant coach and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, who previously coached the Minnesota Vikings was re-hired as defensive coordinator to replace Quinn. Star linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is also due for a contract extension, as are quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

