National Football League Cowboys reportedly sign veteran DE Carl Lawson to add to defensive line Updated Aug. 15, 2024 11:02 a.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys continued to bolster their defensive line as the regular season nears.

Defensive end Carl Lawson has agreed to a deal with the Cowboys, NFL Media reported. The exact terms of the deal have yet to be reported.

Lawson has been a free agent all offseason following a disappointing year with the New York Jets. The 29-year-old struggled to crack New York's regular edge rush rotation, recording just 98 snaps, and was a healthy scratch six times in 2023.

Ceedee Lamb 'missed' by Cowboys amid holdout

Prior to 2023, Lawson had a solid season with the Jets. He recorded seven sacks and 33 total tackles in 2022, which came after he missed the entire 2021 season due to an Achilles tear.

Lawson, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 20 sacks over 51 games during his stint in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets ahead of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys' move to add Lawson came a day after they traded for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the New York Giants.

While those moves might not be the ones that Cowboys fans were wishing for with three of their top players seeking extensions, the team had a need to add some depth along the defensive line. Sam Williams, a defensive end the Cowboys took in the second round of the 2022 draft, tore his ACL in July. They also recently released veteran defense end Shaka Toney, who was brought in to help replace Williams. Toney was released with an injury designation due to a groin injury.

As for where the Cowboys stand in extension talks with CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN that the team is "conscientiously working to get something done" on Wednesday. The star receiver has been holding out of Cowboys camp as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

