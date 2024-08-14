National Football League Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants Updated Aug. 14, 2024 10:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are making a trade?

According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, they are, with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips heading from New York to Dallas.

In exchange, the Cowboys are reportedly swapping their sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Giants' seventh rounder.

Phillips, 31, had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for Buffalo. He had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019. Phillips has also played for the Cardinals and Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

share