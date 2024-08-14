National Football League
Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants
National Football League

Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants

Updated Aug. 14, 2024 10:09 p.m. ET

NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are making a trade?

According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, they are, with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips heading from New York to Dallas.

In exchange, the Cowboys are reportedly swapping their sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Giants' seventh rounder.

Phillips, 31, had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for Buffalo. He had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019. Phillips has also played for the Cardinals and Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy out indefinitely with torn meniscus

Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy out indefinitely with torn meniscus

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes