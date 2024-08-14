National Football League
National Football League
Cowboys reportedly acquire DL Jordan Phillips from Giants
Updated Aug. 14, 2024 10:09 p.m. ET
NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are making a trade?
According to multiple reports on Wednesday night, they are, with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips heading from New York to Dallas.
In exchange, the Cowboys are reportedly swapping their sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Giants' seventh rounder.
Phillips, 31, had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season for Buffalo. He had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019. Phillips has also played for the Cardinals and Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round out of Oklahoma in 2015.
This is a developing story.
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
When is the right time to start a rookie QB? Those who’ve made the call tell all
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites; Seahawks surging
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Bengals confirm new orange pants after Madden leak
Aaron Rodgers 'regrets' infamous 'immunized' quote about COVID-19 vaccination
10 Most valuable NFL franchises: Cowboys valued at over $10 billion
-
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1
