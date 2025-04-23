National Football League
Cowboys' Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence spat: We won't 'tolerate' that stuff in 2025
Published Apr. 23, 2025 2:22 p.m. ET

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence set the NFL world ablaze in March.

Shortly after leaving the Dallas Cowboys — with whom he spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career —  to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, Lawrence said that he knew "for sure" he wasn't going to win a Super Bowl if he stayed in Dallas. Parsons quoted the defensive end's comments on X, saying that they were "what rejection and envy look like."

Lawrence then responded to Parsons on X, posting that "calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

Asked about the back-and-forth with Lawrence, Parsons spun the matter to next season.

"Man, for me, it's all about setting a tone about what the locker room is. We ain't gonna put up with [anything]. We ain't gonna tolerate the dumb stuff that was going on," Parsons said Tuesday, according to the Cowboys' team website. "Like I said, it's a new regime and a new culture.

"I'm not saying that other guys weren't culture builders, but some things are just tired. You know what I mean? Obviously, if something ain't working, it's good that you've got new guys to fix it. I'm just happy that me, CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak [Prescott] — Dak's kind of been through two generations — but it's just a new regime. Guys are gonna get closer. We're gonna relate."

Dallas is coming off a 7-10 season that saw it miss the playoffs and Prescott's season end after eight games due to a hamstring injury. The Cowboys then moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the position.

As for Parsons, the two-time All-Pro totaled 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and 43 combined tackles last season. He missed four games due to an ankle injury.

Concerning offseason pickups, Dallas acquired linebacker Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans and quarterback Joe Milton from the New England Patriots. The Cowboys also reunited with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (one-year, $6 million deal), while signing defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (two-year, $6 million deal) and running back Javonte Williams (one-year, $3 million deal), among other moves. They have the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Parsons is bullish on his 2025 teammates.

How much pressure is on the Dallas Cowboys' players to deliver for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer?

"It's just kind of hard when you've got a bunch of guys that are here, and they're older. You know what I mean? They're more of your highest paid players, and it's harder to get that relationship, but now, we've all come in together and established that relationship," Parsons said. "We're all around the same age, and we all hang out way more so, like you saw, we were working out together.

"That's not something that I've seen or been a part of here in the past unless you went to OTAs. So, just things like that — me and them working out together, boxing together — things that we're gonna start building the camaraderie."

While present for voluntary workouts, Parsons is entering the final season of his rookie deal and has yet to reach an extension with the Cowboys. Parsons didn't commit to participating in practice without a new deal, but the defensive end said that he'll "still be around."

Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons
DeMarcus Lawrence
