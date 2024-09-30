National Football League Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls possibility of missing game 'frustrating' Published Sep. 30, 2024 9:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is uncertain if he will be able to take the field in the Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday, Parsons spoke to reporters about the high-ankle sprain he suffered in last Thursday's victory over the Giants. The Cowboys' star pass-rusher, who is listed as week to week, said the idea of missing playing time is "just frustrating."

"You put a lot of energy into getting ready and being there for the team, so being out, this hurts me because I'm letting people down. I'm just letting people down. I figured myself invincible for a while," Parsons said, according to DallasCowboys.com.

While the 25-year-old has not been officially declared out against the Steelers, he understands it will take a lot to get him back on the field so soon.

"I'm just trying to get back as fast as possible, but I don't want it to linger," Parson added.

Parsons has never missed a game due to injury, and made it clear that he wants to play if he can. The 2-2 Cowboys have a Week 6 bye, though, and might want to give their top defender extra time to heal.

If sidelined, Parsons will join fellow pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, who was also injured against the Giants.

Parsons went down in the fourth quarter when he said someone fell on his left leg, while Lawrence left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Multiple reports on Monday said Lawrence would be out with a Lisfranc foot injury for up to eight weeks and could be placed on injured reserve.

The Cowboys will likely lean on second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, as well as Chauncey Golston, Tyrus Wheat and Carl Lawson to help fill the holes on defense.

But Parsons says whoever fills in needs to be ready to step up.

"It's time to man up," said Parsons. "We talk about next man up mentality? … It's time."

Parsons entered the season as the only player besides Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White with at least 12 sacks in each of his first three years. He has one sack so far this season.

Lawrence currently leads the Cowboys with three sacks through four games.

