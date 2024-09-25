National Football League Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb apologizes for outburst vs. Ravens: 'I failed the team' Updated Sep. 25, 2024 12:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tensions boiled up on the Dallas Cowboys' sideline in their 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but CeeDee Lamb expressed regret over his role in the matter.

The Cowboys star receiver apologized for his outburst in Sunday's loss, where he was seen mouthing off at quarterback Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin and wide receivers coach Robert Prince.

"I know that's not the player I am," Lamb told reporters. "I know that's not the teammate I am. … It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that.

"I will be better in the future. And it's gonna be fine."

Following the outburst, Lamb showed frustration again in the fourth quarter when a pass from Prescott went through his hands. FOX Sports' Tom Brady, who was on the call for Sunday's game, took notice of Lamb's body language and believed that some of the "frustration on the sideline leads to frustration on the field."

Lamb had a less-than-stellar performance, at least by his standards, in Sunday's game, recording four receptions (on seven targets) for 67 yards while committing a costly red-zone fumble in the first half. He opted not to speak with reporters after the result.

While Lamb expressed remorse over his behavior during Sunday's loss, he also took accountability for his relative lack of production in the game, too.

"As for me and my performance, I expect a lot out of myself, more than anyone could put on me. And, quite honestly, I failed myself," Lamb said. "And obviously, I failed the team just as far as producing and being that game-breaker player for the team and, obviously, the guy that they can lean on.

"And, yeah, I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit. But in the same sense, I know what I can do. I know what I bring to the table, and I know what I can do on that field. So, with that being said, going forward, there shall be a difference."

Lamb also downplayed any concerns that his relationship with Prescott is on rocky terms, saying their relationship has gotten stronger, "if anything."

"Don't let what's out there fool you. We're brothers to the end," Lamb added. "We know that we all we got, and I tip my hat off to him. I got the utmost respect for him, and I look at him as a brother. So, with that being said, everything is going to come out: the energy, the passion, the love, the fight. You going to make up in the end."

Lamb's had a relatively quiet start to the season, tallying 13 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown through the first three games. After leading the NFL in receptions and finishing second in receiving yards last season, Lamb held out of training camp this summer as he sought a contract extension. He returned to the team a few days following the conclusion of the preseason after agreeing to a deal that made him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

It's easy to wonder if not practicing over the summer has led to Lamb's slow start. The All-Pro isn't using his holdout as a crutch, however.

"Ain't no excuse for that," Lamb said when asked if a lack of training camp played a role in his quiet game on Sunday. "I played football my whole life. I know better."

