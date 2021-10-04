National Football League Cowboys, Bills look like contenders; Justin Fields, Zach Wilson look like future stars 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

Old-school NFL coaches believe in breaking down the season into quarters to enable the team to set realistic short-term goals that keep players focused on progress and improvement.

As a member of the Carolina Panthers’ front office during the John Fox era, we wanted to finish each quarter with a 3-1 record. If we hit the mark, we would contend for the best record in the league at the end of the season (12-4) and likely secure home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Now with a 17-game schedule, we're not quite to the quarter point of the season. But four games provides us with enough information to make some strong assessments about each team’s individual talents and collective potential.

After reviewing game tape and making notes on the top players and teams dominating the league, here are my thoughts on Week 4:

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. The Cowboys are for real

The hype is real when it comes to the Cowboys’ chances of claiming a Super Bowl title this year. Jerry Jones has put together an all-star squad with the firepower to knock off any team in the league.

The offense, in particular, is a dynamic unit with enough versatility to play as an aerial circus or a ground-and-pound unit. The flexibility is driven by an offensive line that excels at controlling the trenches. With Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard splitting creases between the tackles and Dak Prescott airing it out to a wealth of options on the perimeter (Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz), the Cowboys have the capacity to counter every defensive tactic thrown at them.

Dan Quinn has the defense playing at a high level with Trevon Diggs leading the way as a pickpocket in the secondary. The second-year pro is playing at an All-Pro level while leading a unit that places a premium on effort and hustle. Against the Panthers, the Cowboys’ pass rush (Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham) combined for five sacks and provided constant harassment within the pocket.

Given the Cowboys’ string of solid performances on each side of the ball, it is time is to give them their props as a title contender.

2. The Bills’ D pitches another shutout

It's hard to win in the NFL. That’s why the football world should pay closer attention to a Bills squad with a pair of shutouts on its résumé. Sean McDermott’s team took care of business against the Texans, exhibiting a business-like demeanor as Buffalo controlled the game from start to finish.

The Bills methodically tore apart the Texans’ defense with a blue-collar offense that mixed a one-two punch at running back (Devin Singletary and Zach Moss) to combine for 199 yards on the ground. Josh Allen added 248 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns to Dawson Knox.

The defense came up big with five takeaways, including four interceptions, against Davis Mills and Co. The Bills surrendered only six first downs and held the Texans to 109 total yards on 42 offensive plays. The beatdown showcased the defense’s discipline and put the league on notice with the team’s second shutout in its past three games.

3. Justin Fields has his day

After being subjected to endless scrutiny and criticism following his starting debut, Fields responded with a solid outing that showcased his potential as a playmaker. The Bears' rookie QB connected on 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards with an interception. Although those numbers do not jump off the stat sheet, Fields’ connection with Darnell Mooney (five catches, 125 yards) and Allen Robinson (three catches, 63 yards) could help the Bears build out a passing game that enables the rookie to flourish as a game manager.

Matt Nagy can help his rookie quarterback by feeding David Montgomery as the Bears’ workhorse runner. The third-year pro notched a 100-yard game (23 carries, 106 yards, two TDs) as the focal point of the offense for most of the day. If the Bears get consistent production from the running game — Montgomery did leave the game with a knee injury — Fields can succeed as a manager until he is ready to take on the role of a playmaker.

4. The Ravens keep finding ways to win

Say what you want about the Ravens’ lack of style points, John Harbaugh’s team keeps tallying marks in the win column. The Ravens moved into a tie at the top of the AFC North with a blue-collar win against the Broncos that showcased their ability to play complementary football.

Lamar Jackson keyed the effort with a 300-yard game that shocked observers expecting the Ravens to grind it out on the ground. The former MVP picked apart the Broncos’ man-to-man tactics with an assortment of precise passes to an underrated group of pass-catchers. The group’s effectiveness against an elite defense might silence the critics nitpicking the Ravens’ passing game.

Defensively, the Ravens kept the Broncos in check by suffocating the passing game on the perimeter. The loss of Teddy Bridgewater to a concussion certainly hurt Denver, but the Broncos’ offense could not overcome five sacks and 11 QB hits. With the Ravens forcing seven straight punts and an interception to end the game, the defense’s rock-solid effort played a huge role in the team’s third win.

5. Zach Wilson is big time

The haters were coming hard for Wilson after his topsy-turvy start, but the Jets’ quarterback silenced his critics with a big-time performance against the Titans. The rookie posted his first win while connecting on 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

In getting the W, Wilson not only showcased his A-plus arm talent but also displayed his feathery touch dropping dimes to receivers on a variety of throws over and around defenders. He also showed better discipline and patience taking the underneath throws and check-downs.

With Wilson opting to take the lay-ups against loaded coverage, the Jets’ offense moved down the field. The rookie's improved judgment suggests that the game is slowing down as he begins to understand how to attack the various blitzes and coverages opponents are throwing at him.

If he can continue to maintain his gunslinger mentality while mastering the art of stringing together completions, Wilson will continue to improve as a playmaker and chalk up more wins as the Jets’ QB1.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. The Dolphins’ offense is stuck in the mud

Brian Flores’ team was expected to make a run at a playoff berth, but after watching the Dolphins fall to 1-3, I don't know if their offense is good enough. While I know the loss of a starting quarterback is hard to overcome, the Dolphins’ offense has not flashed any spark with or without Tua Tagovailoa on the field.

The passing game lacks creativity and sizzle despite adding more weapons in the offseason. Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller have not added the big-play dimension that was expected, and the lack of explosive plays has kept the Dolphins from lighting up the scoreboard. DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki have posted decent numbers but their impact has been minimal through four games.

The same can be said for a Dolphins’ running game that has not produced a 100-yard rusher this season. Whether it is on the offensive line or the ball carriers, the Dolphins’ ground attack lacks power and pop. Against a Colts’ squad that allowed 400-plus yards over the first three games, Miami's lack of production from the running game is another disappointing result from an underachieving unit.

2. Jimmy G limps off again

The 49ers have been a Super Bowl team with Jimmy Garoppolo on the field, but the veteran quarterback’s inability to stay healthy continues to undermine the team’s title chances. Against the Seahawks, he sat out the second half nursing a calf injury that could keep him out for the next few weeks.

His routine appearances on the injured list certainly played a role in the team trading up to get Trey Lance as the quarterback of the future. The North Dakota State product is a big, athletic playmaker with dual-threat capabilities. Although he lacks significant game experience, Lance’s athleticism enables the 49ers to switch up their style to create more problems for the defense.

With Garoppolo sidelined for the next few weeks, the 49ers will get a chance to look at their future with a rookie quarterback replacing an oft-injured starter whose days are numbered.

3. The Saints’ defense melts down against the Giants

There aren't any guaranteed wins in the NFL, but the Saints could regret failing to close out the Giants in Week 4. Sean Payton’s squad was in control of the game until the team melted down in the final quarter.

The defense squandered an 11-point lead in the final period and allowed the Giants to connect on big play after big play as part of Daniel Jones’ 400-yard day. New York's explosive output was certainly a surprise based on the inconsistent performance and production from the offense this season.

Whatever was ailing the Giants prior to Week 4, Jason Garrett figured it out against the Saints as Kenny Golladay (six catches, 116 receiving yards) and Saquon Barkley (13 carries, 52 rush yards, touchdown; five catches, 74 yards, touchdown) enjoyed big days on the perimeter. The duo received an assist from Kadarius Toney (six catches, 78 yards) to give the Giants a three-headed monster that proved to be too much for the Saints.

Considering how the Saints melted down against a winless team in front of their home fans, Payton will need to figure out why his team was unable to close out a game that was chalked up as a win heading into the fourth quarter.

4. Baker Mayfield fails to seize the moment

The Browns’ chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy rest on the right arm of Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has played well in a managerial role over the past two seasons, but the Browns need him to thrive as a playmaker when the game requires it.

Against the Vikings, Mayfield could not deliver the knockout blow in a game that was nip-and-tuck for four quarters. The fourth-year pro’s accuracy woes prevented the Browns from cashing in on some prime opportunities. Mayfield’s wild pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. cost the Browns a touchdown that would have iced the game.

While it is only one game and it should be kept in perspective, Mayfield's erratic throwing exhibition extends a narrative that he might be the Browns’ Achilles’ heel down the stretch. The ultra-competitive quarterback will have other chances to squash the criticism, but the cloud will hang over the team until he proves he can make a big throw in a critical moment.

5. The Titans' offensive line falls short

Mike Vrabel expects to pound opponents into submission with a physical offensive line and ground attack keyed by Derrick Henry. The King and his Court can bludgeon opponents with individual and collective physicality.

Against the Jets, however, the Titans were unable to win the line of scrimmage. Sure, Henry churned out another 100-yard game (157 yards on 33 carries with a score; two catches for 20 yards), but the O-Line got its teeth kicked in on passing downs.

The unit allowed seven sacks and failed to keep Ryan Tannehill upright in the pocket. In addition, the O-line failed to win the third-down battle, converting on just 5 of 19 attempts. While the skill players played a part in those struggles, the offensive line’s inability to keep a bubble around No. 17 prevented him from delivering accurate strikes consistently from the pocket.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Buccaneers: The defending world champs are not playing their best ball but are finding ways to win despite their struggles. The short-handed defense has plugged street free agents into the starting lineup with minimal practice reps. When the A-team returns, the Buccaneers might go on a run that takes them to the winner’s circle again.

2. Browns: The Browns didn’t earn many style points with a hard-fought win over the Vikings, but they continue to stack W's as one of the most complete teams in the league.

3. Rams: The Rams dropped a game against a divisional rival due to complacency and a lack of focus. Sean McVay’s squad failed to follow up its emotional Week 3 win with an effort that would have cemented a spot as the NFL’s No. 1 team.

4. Bills: Don't look now but Sean McDermott’s squad is a title contender again. The Bills put up a 40-burger against the overmatched Texans in an impressive performance on their home turf.

5. Packers: After laying an egg in Week 1, the Packers have reeled off three straight wins behind Aaron Rodgers’ effective play. The three-time MVP is still shaking off the rust, but he has been played well enough to keep the offense humming.

6. Cowboys: Mike McCarthy will urge his team to focus on finishing games, but that should not take away from the Cowboys’ thorough takedown of the previously unbeaten Panthers. Dak Prescott and Co. can win utilizing different styles, which makes them a hard matchup for opponents lacking A-plus talent across the board.

7. Cardinals: Kyler Murray continues to make his MVP case with his spectacular play as a dual-threat. The shifty QB1 has helped the Cardinals run out to an unbeaten start that few expected from Kliff Kingsbury’s team.

8. Ravens: The Ravens keep finding ways to win despite injuries ravaging the roster. Lamar Jackson and the defense delivered a show-stopping performance against the Broncos that suggests Baltimore will remain a contender with or without its top players.

9. Raiders: A big Monday Night Football battle with the Chargers will determine if the Raiders are contenders or pretenders at this stage of the season.

10. Chiefs: It is not always pretty but the Chiefs consistently get it done with Patrick Mahomes under center. The fifth-year pro pushed his career record to 39-10 as a starter with a rock-solid performance against the Eagles.

WEEK 4 GAME BALLS

MVP: Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Murray capped off his fourth straight week with 300-plus yards of total offense with a pair of scores that sparked the Cardinals’ surprising win over the Rams. The diminutive playmaker is a dazzling run-pass threat with a knack for finding open windows and creases as a passer or runner. With Kingsbury enabling Murray to run the show from the line, the Cardinals’ offense is clicking on all cylinders while putting up 30-plus points per game.

Offensive Player of the Week: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Hill issued a reminder to anyone in the football world who might have forgotten about his greatness. The five-star playmaker tallied 186 receiving yards and three TDs on 11 catches against the Eagles. Hill repeatedly cruised through the Philly secondary on a variety of vertical routes that showcased his speed, athleticism and explosion on the perimeter.

Defensive Player of the Week: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Diggs is pushing for All-Pro honors in his second season after displaying remarkable skills as a ball-hawk on the island. The cornerback leads the NFL with five interceptions, including a pair of picks against the Panthers. With Diggs’ lockdown capabilities and takeaway skills as a premier CB1, the Cowboys’ defense continues to impress as a turnover machine.

Coach of the Week: Joe Judge, Giants

Judge earns a game ball this week for getting his squad to play with energy and fanatical effort against the Saints. The Giants’ offense took over the game in the fourth quarter with a series of big plays that brought the team back from an 11-point deficit. Judge’s hard exterior has made him Public Enemy No. 1 in some circles, but the Giants are a reflection of him. They're a hard-working unit that does not back down or crumble in high-pressure moments.

Rookie of the Week: Zach Wilson, Jets

Against the Titans, Wilson had the best day of his young career. The rookie completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards with two scores and an interception. Wilson connected with eight different receivers while balancing his aggression with sound judgment. The improved performance helped the Jets get their first win in the Robert Saleh era.

Unsung Hero: Randall Cobb, Packers

Cobb tore up the Steelers for 69 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on five catches. The veteran’s crafty route-running made him Aaron Rodgers’ favorite weapon in crunch time and helped the Packers earn win No. 3.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.