Cooper Kupp, Rams reach agreement on $110M extension

Cooper Kupp is coming off the most prolific season for a wide receiver in NFL history. Now he's getting paid as such.

Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to an extension that will pay the All-Pro wideout $110 million over the next five seasons, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The new deal adds three years to his old one and about $75 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. The team soon confirmed it had come to terms with Kupp on a reworked contract.

It comes just two days after Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald signed a three-year mega extension of his own. Donald's pact netted a guaranteed $65 million over the next two seasons, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever. Kupp's puts him among the top-paid receivers, behind only Davante Adams ($140 million) and Tyreek Hill ($120 million) in total value.

L.A.'s sixth-year veteran proved his worth last season by recording the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and the fifth in history. Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards – both totals were the second-highest ever – with 16 touchdowns upon being selected Offensive Player of the Year. During an epic postseason run, he tacked on 33 receptions, 478 yards and six touchdowns, including the game-winning score in Super Bowl LVI en route to MVP honors.

A week shy of his 29th birthday, Kupp couldn't be happier about his football future. The Rams can say the same about theirs after locking up three of their best players to multi-year deals this offseason – Matthew Stafford's payday came in March.

With the biggest pieces to the championship puzzle intact, L.A. looks primed to run it all the way back.

