National Football League Commanders seven-round mock draft: Yes, they're taking a QB — but that's just the start Published Mar. 27, 2024 1:34 p.m. ET

It was hardly a bombshell announcement last week when Dan Quinn revealed that it's "fair to envision" the Washington Commanders taking a quarterback in the first round. Because of course they are. And they are almost certainly doing it with the No. 2 overall pick.

The only worst-kept secret in the NFL these days is that the Chicago Bears are using the first overall pick on USC quarterback Caleb Williams. And that will leave the Commanders to choose from the next three — North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

So which one do the Commanders prefer? Now that answer would really be bombshell news.

"If somebody thinks they know," said Quinn, the new Commanders' head coach, "they'll have to fill me in. Because (GM) Adam (Peters) and I, we're not there yet."

No, they're really not, according to a team source, despite the rampant speculation that they've made up their mind. For a long time, it was assumed that Maye, generally acknowledged as the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft, was their guy. Then came the rumor that new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury felt Daniels was a better fit for his offense. Now, NFL Network reports that most people around the league believe Peters wants McCarthy.

In other words, it's going to be a very long month.

But here's the real good news for the "recalibrating" Commanders: Not only are they going to land the second-best quarterback in what might be one of the best quarterback drafts in years, but they have a great chance to build a much better team around him. After a strong, but understated performance in free agency, Washington has nine picks in this draft.

And thanks to their decisions to trade Montez Sweat to Chicago, Chase Young to San Francisco, and Sam Howell to Seattle in recent months, that bounty includes six picks in the top 100 and three in the top 40.

"I know quarterback gets a lot of attention, as it should," Quinn said. "But there's a lot of players and a lot of picks for this year's draft. So that'll be one of the storylines, but it won't be the storyline."

It'll be a big one, though. So here's a look at how that pick — and all of the Commanders' other picks in this year's NFL Draft — might go:

First round, 2nd overall: North Carolina QB Drake Maye

Sometimes the first answer is the best answer. All during the college season, scouts and NFL talent evaluators talked about Williams and Maye as the clear two best quarterbacks in this draft. Some even thought the actual order was debatable. Now, after a full season, after a few months of evaluation, and after the Bears have locked in on Williams, some of those same people are talking themselves out of Maye.

What about the Commanders? Multiple NFL sources believe Maye is still high enough on their draft board to be their possible — maybe even probable — choice, though there is also a belief that Peters is also strongly considering McCarthy. Daniels can't be ruled out either, but the Commanders aren't going to draft their long-term franchise quarterback because he's supposedly a better fit for their current offensive coordinator's scheme. They're going to take the one they think is the best prospect.

And there is a lot to love about Maye. Several NFL scouts said he might be the most pro-ready of the group and should be the best pocket passer. He's got great size (6-foot-4, 223), a strong arm, and can run, too (1,147 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns the last two seasons).

Maybe it's true that Quinn and Peters haven't made up their mind yet. But until they do, it's a good bet that they'll eventually settle on Maye.

Second round, 36th overall: Arizona OT Jordan Morgan

If finding a franchise quarterback is the most important job for the Commanders, protecting him is a close second. That's something they were abysmal at last season when Sam Howell was the quarterback, and Peters and Quinn know they have to completely rebuild their awful offensive line. Signing center Tyler Biadasz and guard Nick Allegretti were only the very tiny first steps.

In the 6-5, 311-pound Morgan they'd get a player who could be an immediate starter at either tackle spot — and the Commanders really could use a left tackle right now. He's a strong enough prospect that he could go late in the first round, but he won't last much longer than early second.

Second round, 40th overall: Minnesota S Tyler Nubin

After letting Kam Curl leave, the Commanders signed Jeremy Chinn, but they still need some depth at a position that was a big problem for most of last season. The 6-1, 199-pound Nubin would give them a ballhawk in their secondary. He has shown terrific instincts in coverage, with 12 interceptions for the Gophers over the last three seasons, including five last year.

Nubin and Quan Martin, last year's second-round pick, could be a nice tandem at safety eventually. And with Chinn, they'll suddenly have some good depth there, too.

Third round, 67th overall: Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson

It wasn't just safety that was a problem for the Commanders last season. Their cornerbacks struggled, too. And so far, they haven't addressed that issue in free agency, where they lost Kendall Fuller, but replaced him with 29-year-old Michael Davis.

They do have last year's first-round pick, Emmanuel Forbes, but it's not clear what Quinn and his staff think of him after his generally poor rookie season. At the very least, they're going to want another young corner to push him a little. The 6-foot, 199-pound Carson could be that guy, if the Commanders aren't worried about the injury issues he had throughout his college career.

Third round, 78th overall: Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The son of the former Washington linebacker (2002-03) isn't quite the player that his dad once was, but he seems to play just as hard and smart. The 6-foot, 228-pounder might be a bit undersized, but he is not surprisingly strong and has a great field awareness. He knows how to get to the quarterback or the ball carrier, and he's got a great first step that can give him a huge advantage.

The Commanders clearly need linebacker help, even after signing Frankie Luvu and veteran Bobby Wagner. They brought in Wagner to help guide a young, building group. Trotter could be his perfect first pupil.

Third round, 100th overall: Kansas OL Dominick Puni

Do not be surprised if the Commanders use two picks, or maybe more, on offensive linemen in the first two days of the draft. The situation up front really is that dire. They need to not only think about their current line, but building it up for the future. And as Quinn saw during his time in Dallas, a strong line can be the key to building a contender.

The 6-5, 313-pound Puni was a two-year starter at Kansas after transferring from Central Missouri. He may need some work to become a tackle in the NFL, and some scouts think he'll eventually settle in as a guard. But that's the kind of flexibility the Commanders will want in their young linemen anyway.

Fifth round, 139th overall: Ohio State TE Cade Stover

The Commanders desperately needed an upgrade over Logan Thomas at this position, especially given the way Kingsbury runs his offense. That's why they signed veteran Zach Ertz. But he's 33 and he's played just 17 games over the last two seasons, so he's not exactly reliable at this stage of his career, nor is he help for the future.

It's not a very good or deep draft for tight ends, so while they might want to jump at this position earlier, they might be better off waiting until Day 3 when they should be able to land the 6-4, 247-pound Stover. He can run (4.65 in the 40) and showed excellent receiving skills (77 catches, 982 yards, 10 touchdowns the last two seasons) even though he wasn't a major part of the Buckeyes' passing attack.

He's not much of a blocker, but the Commanders will live with that if he can be a weapon instead.

Fifth round, 152nd overall: Georgia S Tykee Smith

Depth in the secondary is going to be huge as the Commanders try to rebuild their defense. This 5-10, 202-pounder can fly (4.46 in the 40). He's also a tough tackler and more of a box safety, having played the "Star" position at Georgia, which is a hybrid safety/linebacker. Quinn had some undersized linebackers in Dallas, so he'll find a way to use a player like this.

Seventh round, 222nd overall: LSU LB Omar Speights

He's an undersized linebacker (6-1, 237) who had a decent year at LSU after transferring from Oregon State, where he was much better at using his speed to pressure quarterbacks and make tackles in the backfield (he had 25 tackles for losses in his four seasons with the Beavers). He's a good depth player and special teamer with a possible upside if he can play more like he did in his first four seasons in college.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

