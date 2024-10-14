National Football League
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen expected to miss the rest of the season with torn pec
Commanders DT Jonathan Allen expected to miss the rest of the season with torn pec

Published Oct. 14, 2024 4:37 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is expected to miss the remainder of the NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle. 

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Allen is likely to have season-ending surgery soon after being injured in the loss at Baltimore, which ended the Commanders' winning streak at four.

"It's a big blow for us; Jon Allen's obviously been a staple player here," Quinn said. "We're really bummed for him as the man and the ballplayer, and we'll certainly miss him this season."

Defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (rib/oblique) and Javontae Jean-Baptiste (ankle) were also injured in the Ravens game. Clelin Ferrell just returned from a knee injury, and Washington is likely to count on Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and rookie Johnny Newton to fill the void left by Allen's absence.

"The good news is we have a big, deep crew," Quinn said. "It'll be a multitude of people and roles and how we can feature guys to do that because Jon's rare and he's got unique skills and talent, so it's not just plug and play."

Allen, a first-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and ‘22, is one of the organization's longest-tenured players. He had two sacks and 15 tackles through six games as one of the constants on a totally revamped defense that includes six new starters.

The Alabama product is in the second-to-last season of the $72 million contract he signed three years ago but has no more guaranteed money owed to him.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

