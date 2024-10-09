Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. likely out for multiple weeks with back injury
Indianapolis Colts star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a back injury that is now expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, ESPN reported on Wednedsay.
The fourth-year veteran out of USC started the 2024 season strong for the 2-3 Colts, grabbing 22 receptions for a total of 238 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Pittman has been a huge target for backup-turned-starting quarterback Joe Flacco, with Anthony Richardson still sidelined with a sore hip, but adds another major injury to the Colts' offense with running back Jonathan Taylor still out with an ankle injury.
According to ESPN, the Colts may consider the option of putting Pittman on injured reserve, which would put him out for at least four games.
Next up, the Colts face AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET.
