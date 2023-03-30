National Football League Colts seven-round mock draft: Indianapolis trades down and picks a sleeper QB Published Mar. 30, 2023 10:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A pursuit of Lamar Jackson? Try to trade up? Stay put? Possibly trade down?

The quarterback possibilities for the Colts are numerous and intriguing ahead of next month's NFL Draft. Indianapolis holds the fourth overall pick, its highest selection since taking Andrew Luck No. 1 overall in 2012.

While ending a years-long quarterback carousel is a top priority, Indianapolis also has a lot of work to do to improve a team that went 4-12-1 in 2022 and fired its coach midseason. The team has been relatively quiet in free agency.

Here's FOX Sports' seven-round mock draft for the Colts:

Round 1, No. 4 overall: TRADE!

The Colts trade back in the draft, sending the fourth pick to the Eagles for Nos. 10 and 62 (second round), a 2024 third-rounder and 2024 sixth-rounder.

Round 1, No. 10 overall (via Philadelphia): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

The Colts haven't ruled out a pursuit of Jackson, but recent comments by owner Jim Irsay make it seem unlikely. Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Irsay decried fully guaranteed contracts (Jackson is reportedly seeking one, or close to it) and doubled down on his long-preferred stance of developing homegrown quarterbacks, pointing to the success of the Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes), Bills (Josh Allen) and Eagles (Jalen Hurts).

Lamar Jackson defends himself amid contract negotiations

At No. 4, too, the Colts are in a dangerous spot for their hopeful quarterback of the future. There are two quarterback-needy teams ahead of them in the Panthers (No. 1) and division-rival Texans (No. 2). A third team could make a deal with the Cardinals to jump to No. 3. Indianapolis has no control in a decision that could have a years-long impact on the franchise.

By trading back to grab Hooker, the Colts accomplish two things: They get more draft capital to build a team that needs helps on both sides of the ball, and they still secure a quarterback with first-round talent.

Hooker was a Heisman hopeful before tearing his ACL in November, an accomplished and poised quarterback with the mobility required at the position in today's game. The FBS leader in yards per attempt last season, Hooker completed 68.8% of his passes for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns with just five interceptions across two years at Tennessee after three seasons at Virginia Tech.

Hooker's age is a bit of a concern (he'll turn 26 before the end of the 2024 season), but if he's a hit, the Colts are still looking at a decade-plus of quarterback stability. And while Hooker recovers from his ACL injury, veteran Gardner Minshew — signed to a one-year deal in free agency — is the ideal bridge quarterback. He spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia with new Colts coach Shane Steichen, so he'll have a firm grasp of the playbook and terminology.

Hendon Hooker in Joel Klatt's top 50 players in NFL Draft

Round 2, No. 35 overall: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

The Colts' high-priced offensive line was a disaster last season. It gave up 60 sacks, second-most in the league, and took a big step back in run blocking, limiting opportunities for star tailback Jonathan Taylor when he was healthy. Indianapolis ranked 22nd in adjusted line yards, an advanced metric that quantifies offensive-line responsibility on running back carries, according to Football Outsiders.

Surprisingly, the Colts haven't added to the offensive line in free agency, making it a priority to address early in the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Torrence is a plug-and-play starter at right guard, the spot of most concern on Indianapolis' O-line. After three seasons at Louisiana, he was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC selection at Florida in 2022.

Torrence didn't give up a sack in his college career. Pro Football Focus also gave him an 89.9 run-blocking grade last season, leading all FBS interior offensive linemen who played at least 325 run-blocking snaps.

Round 2, No. 62 overall (via Philadelphia): Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

After trading Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, the Colts have a big void at cornerback.

At 6-foot and 191 pounds with 32-inch arms, Kelly has ideal size and length for his position. He doesn't have blazing speed — he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine — but he can be a mismatch problem in press man situations. He had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, being named the national team's CB practice player of the week by vote of the national team's wide receivers.

Kelly had six pass breakups for Stanford last season. His father, Brian, played 11 years as a defensive back in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the 2002 Bucs.

Round 3, No. 79 overall (via Washington): Matthew Bergeron, OT Syracuse

General manager Chris Ballard believes 2022 third-round pick Bernhard Raimann, who had an up-and-down rookie season, could be the Colts' long-term left tackle. But it would be wise for Indianapolis to add depth at the spot.

A two-time All-ACC selection with 39 career starts at offensive tackle, Bergeron could offer strong competition. He played 669 of 686 career snaps at left tackle.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, he has guard potential as well.

TRADE!

The Colts send pick 162 (fifth round) and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the 49ers for No. 102 overall, the last selection of the third round.

Round 3, No. 102 overall (via San Francisco): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Indianapolis signed Isaiah McKenzie after losing Parris Campbell in free agency, but the team still needs to think about a long-term No. 3 receiver to pair with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. McKenzie signed for just one year.

With his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame, Mingo has drawn some similarities to A.J. Brown and former NFL star Anquan Boldin. He's a versatile, physical receiver who's a big-time playmaker with the ball in his hands. Mingo's 7.3 yards after the catch per reception mark at Ole Miss last season tied for fifth in the FBS. He had 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Round 4, No. 106 overall: Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama

The Colts could use more depth at inside linebacker, with Bobby Okereke signing a four-year, $40 million deal with the Giants in free agency and All-Pro Shaquille Leonard battling a nerve issue in his back the last couple of seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound To'oTo'o was a first-team All-SEC selection as a senior, starting all 13 games for the Crimson Tide and totaling 93 tackles (eight for loss) and 2.5 sacks. He transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Tennessee.

Round 5, No. 138 overall: Byron Young, DT, Alabama

Defensive-line reinforcements have been the Colts' most visible action so far this offseason — veteran defensive end Samson Ebukam and defensive tackle Taven Bryan were added in free agency — but they could look to add another young player in the mix. Ballard has said that the team tries to have a defensive-line rotation of eight or nine players.

The 6-foot-3, 294-pound Young had a career-high 47 tackles (5.5 for loss), four sacks and two passes defended starting all 13 games for Alabama last season.

Round 7, No. 221 overall: Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

Indianapolis finds another big body for its tight end room in its backyard in the 6-foot-6, 253-pound Durham, an able blocker coming off a career pass-catching season for the Boilermakers (56 receptions, 560 yards, eight touchdowns).

Round 7, No. 236 overall (via Tampa Bay): TRADE!

Indianapolis sends its last scheduled pick to the Seahawks for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

