Colin Cowherd: Raiders' Antonio Pierce will tap USC's Kliff Kingsbury for OC, if hired Updated Jan. 15, 2024 8:24 p.m. ET

As the Raiders continue their search for their next head coach, in-house favorite Antonio Pierce may be locking in a few candidates to join his sideline — if he's offered the job.

On Monday's episode of The Herd, host Colin Cowherd revealed a source told him to be on the lookout for a new Raiders' offensive coordinator to join Pierce on the sidelines for the 2024-25 season.

"If he gets the job, keep your eye on Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator," Cowherd said. "I have a source that told me Kliff Kingsbury is his likely OC if he gets the job."

Kingsbury is currently a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, and served as head coach for Texas Tech from 2013-2018 and for the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

Bo Hardegree was appointed interim offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders on October 31, after the firing of OC Mick Lombardi mere hours after coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were let go.

Hardegee aided Pierce, who ended the season 5-4 with a second-place finish in the AFC West.

His success put him on the radar of the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching positions.

If the Raiders do not choose Pierce, or he goes elsewhere, there may be some fallout — specifically with defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is undecided about his future with the Raiders pending a decision on Pierce as head coach.

"He would consider asking for a trade, saying on his podcast, ‘Nothing’s off the table if Pierce is not retained,'" Cowherd said.

Pierce interview with the Raiders on Monday, according to The Athletic.

