National Football League Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams want Antonio Pierce as head coach Published Jan. 5, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce has done an admirable job since taking over in Week 9, and a handful of key players want the temporary tag removed from Pierce's title.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who referenced Pierce as "a leader of men," is one of those people in Pierce's corner when it comes to getting the job for the long haul.

"I've made the playoffs one time in five years. It's bulls--- and we've got to figure out what we're going to do moving forward," Crosby told ESPN about the prospect of Pierce becoming the Raiders' full-time head coach. "I'm sick of change. I'm sick of losing. I just want stability and f------ consistency, and that's all that matters to me. I want to win."

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Davante Adams has nothing but praise for Pierce.

"He [has] come in and done a great job, and he [has] continued to win us over," Adams said of Pierce. "It's not just the comfortable thing; I think having A.P. here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider and that mentality, that swag and all the things that he endorses [are] the things that I believe in.

"It's easy for a guy like me, especially having dealt with him a little bit this year now and gotten to know him and see his evolution in front of the team and all those things, all the different fields of being a head coach. So, definitely rooting for him."

The Raiders are 4-4 under Pierce, with two of their most notable victories coming in a road win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day one week after putting together a historic 63-21 drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite a strong push at the end of the season, their Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts eliminated them from playoff contention.

The Raiders have started three quarterbacks this season. Jimmy Garoppolo began the season under center, making six starts. Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer then each made a start in place of Garoppolo, as he dealt with a concussion and back injury, respectively. O'Connell was later named the new starter once Pierce was promoted.

Las Vegas fired both McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler after a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, with Pierce being promoted to head coach and Champ Kelly being promoted to interim general manager. Both Pierce (linebackers coach) and Kelly (assistant general manager) came to Las Vegas as part of the franchise's 2022 regime change.

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowler, has racked up a career-high 13.5 sacks, as well as 88 combined tackles, an NFL-best 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, has totaled 98 receptions for 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns.

Las Vegas closes out the 2023 regular season with a home game against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

