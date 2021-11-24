Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 for Week 12, including Cowboys, Colts, Steelers

National Football League
Don't stuff yourself too much on the Thanksgiving holiday, because Colin Cowherd's serving up a chef's special of five bets (one for Thursday, and four for Sunday) to keep your eye on in the latest edition of his Blazin' 5. 

His roundtable commences with a Turkey Day treat, as the Las Vegas Raiders venture to Jerry World in preparation for a big holiday matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, the early slew of games begins with Bengals-Steelers, and Texans-Jets at 1 p.m., while Tampa Bay looks to keep its winning spark alive against newfound MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.

To close out Cowherd's list, the AFC West gets a critical division matchup as the Los Angeles Chargers will ascend to the Mile High City for a highly billed contest against the Denver Broncos.

These are Cowherd's picks from "The Herd." All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "Tyron Smith is going to start at left tackle. Dak at home with Tyron Smith wins most of his games. CeeDee Lamb practiced today, he's probably back. Dak Prescott at home this year has been a different quarterback with a 118 passer rating. The Raiders have everything from tragedy to chaos to an interim coach. They are now converting 12% of third downs in the last two weeks. Dallas gets healthy and wins 30-20."

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "I like to take Mike Tomlin as an underdog. He may be the NFL's best underdog coach. By the way, they get very healthy. T.J. Watt is back, Joe Haden's back, Minkah Fitzpatrick is back. They are 0-4 when T.J. Watt doesn't play. He's the MVP of this team. And Big Ben in the last five games has played well. Nine touchdowns, no picks in the last five games. He's the only QB in the NFL without a pick [through that span].

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "When Tyrod Taylor is playing QB, they don't make a ton of mistakes. He can run for TDs and he can pass for them. They're 2-1 when he plays. They're playing really hard. They're in a lot of their games. The Jets are so bad defensively, they're last in virtually everything, and allowing quarterbacks to have a 108 passer rating. Zach Wilson will be the third different quarterback in the last three weeks. There is no continuity."

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Colts at home. Brady's not the same quarterback since he arrived at Tampa on the road. He's great at home, he has that comfort. The Colts take the ball away and don't give it up. They lead the NFL in turnover differential, and Brady has had a little interception problem. Carson Wentz has a 97 passer rating this year and it's getting better because Jonathan Taylor is No. 1 in virtually every running back data point. We thought Buffalo's defense was great –– he ran through it. The Bucs are coming off a short week. Also, Antonio Brown may not play. They are 2-3 without AB this year."

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "My favorite bet of the week. The Chargers have a bad defense, and Denver's going to run the football and control time of possession. Denver's held their opponents under 20 three of their last four games. Broncos' defense: Top three scoring defense in the league. Bridgewater doesn't make mistakes –– three games without a pick. And the Chargers can't defend the run. They've not won consecutive games since Weeks 4 and 5."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

