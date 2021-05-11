National Football League Colin Cowherd's 3-Word NFL Game: NFC edition 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Call him Colin "Few Words" Cowherd.

Such was the case on Tuesday's edition of " The Herd ," when for the second time in two days, Cowherd broke out one of his favorite pastimes: the 3-word game.

"Forcing people to be succinct, you can describe almost anything in life – especially sports – in three words," Cowherd opined.

With the NFL draft and free-agency frenzy over and done with, Cowherd did his best to summarize each of the 32 NFL teams with three, quick words, beginning with the AFC, and following up with the NFC.

Let's see what he came up with.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys: New Micah Linebacker

Colin's thoughts: "Micah Parsons is their latest star, from Penn State. They didn't really need a linebacker, and they drafted two. … It is a crowded linebacking corps, but he is probably the most talented defensive player in the draft."

Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts To Watch

Colin's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts – four career starts at quarterback – one win, three losses. They hired Nick Sirianni as coach. I don't feel good about it. They spent the least amount of money of any team in free agency, so they didn't exactly give him a fair shot. The good news – it's a bad division."

New York Giants: Just Judge Jones

Colin's thoughts: "This is about Daniel Jones. He now has Kenny Golladay at wide receiver, with Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and rookie Kadarius Toney. He's got Saquon Barkley at running back. This is actually an extensive, a deep reservoir of offensive talent. It is on now, Daniel Jones, to win some games."

Washington Football Team: Not Right Fitz

Colin's thoughts: "Ryan Fitzpatrick ... It's an odd fit. I think if you had like a Teddy Bridgewater, who played it safe, that defense can win you 10 games. I think Fitzpatrick can play you in some games and play you out of even more."

NFC NORTH

Green Bay Packers: Cheese And Whine

Colin's thoughts: "What an offseason. Aaron's not happy, the fans aren't happy. He's gone public, he's gone scorched earth. They added Amari Rodgers at wide receiver – probably should have done that last year in the second round. ... It's just been a lot of noise this offseason."

Minnesota Vikings: Your 4th Cousin

Colin's thoughts: "It's low-ceiling Kirk (Cousins). I think there's a reason the Vikings were interested in Justin Fields. They have tremendous wide receiver and tight end talent. They have a star running back in Dalvin Cook. ... If they don't get to the playoffs, this is not on the coach, this is not on the front office. They've got plenty of talent."

Detroit Lions: No More Matts

Colin's thoughts: "Matt Stafford, gone. Matt Patricia, gone. There's Dan Campbell. And I thought their draft was interesting. They did address their offensive line with Penei Sewell. I like that. Probably their best offensive line in a lot of years."

Chicago Bears: QB1 Or QB2?

Colin's thoughts: "Only active NFL franchise without a quarterback who's ever thrown for 4,000-plus yards or 30 TD passes in a single season. That has been their liability. They've had great players, they've had great coaches. They can't get the quarterback right. So they moved up to draft Justin Fields. It's a big swing, but I kinda liked it."

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady's Bunch Returns

Colin's thoughts: "All 22 starters back. All coordinators back. All coaches back. That just never happens. Usually, you want to add a little – an energy. But they just get along so well and the leaders on the team – Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Brady – you know what, you can tell when guys are good guys. When they get along quickly. … They wanted it to work down in Tampa."

New Orleans Saints: An UpHill Battle

Colin's thoughts: "Least amount of cap room, despite not adding any notable free agents. Taysom Hill, by the way, he's talented but he has four touchdown passes in 53 career games. And by the way, for all of you who think I hate (Tim) Tebow, I don't think Taysom Hill is a franchise quarterback, and he's way better than Tebow."

Carolina Panthers: Sam's New Rhule

Colin's thoughts: "Sam Darnold, 23 years old. If he fails here it's on Sam. They've got good players. Chuba Hubbard and Christian McCaffrey at running back? I'm in."

Atlanta Falcons: Flyin' With Ryan

Colin's thoughts: "Matt Ryan is really expensive. The organization hired an offensive coach and they're gonna roll with Matt Ryan. I agree with their draft pick of Kyle Pitts. They're going with Matt."

NFC WEST

San Francisco 49ers: Knighting Sir Lance-A-Lot

Colin's thoughts: "Trey Lance – 318 college pass attempts, the fewest by any quarterback drafted in the first round in 40 years. Good luck with that."

Los Angeles Rams: Off Of Goff

Colin's thoughts: "Jared's gone. Should be. Didn't throw well under duress. Sean McVay runs the franchise – tired of him."

Arizona Cardinals: Watt An Offseason

Colin's thoughts: "Cardinals now have the top two players in sacks since 2012 – Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt."

Seattle Seahawks: Restless In Seattle

Colin's thoughts: "When a team's only got three draft picks, they're telling you they think they're really close to winning a Super Bowl. That's what they're telling you, and I don't disagree. I will give Pete Carroll and John Snyder credit. Upgraded O-line. Upgraded tight end. Like their top two draft picks. This team, no excuses."

