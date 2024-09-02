National Football League Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase's Week 1 status unclear as he continues to sit out of practice Published Sep. 2, 2024 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was spotted at the team’s practice on Monday, but once again did not fully participate as he continues negotiations for a long-term contract extension.

The three-time Pro Bowler is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and is hoping to become the latest wideout to cash in a megadeal, similar to those of former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (four-years, $140 million) and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (four-years, $136 million).

Chase practiced intermittently throughout training camp, and in a video posted to X on Monday, appeared in street clothes alongside his teammates as he helped out during wide receiver drills but did not suit up and fully participate.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters last week that the Bengals are in a "day-to-day" situation with Chase, but also added that they will be ready to play with or without him on the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

With just six days and three practices left until the first game of the 2024 season, Taylor still has not made it clear whether the 24-year-old will make an appearance in the home opener, again telling reporters on Monday, "We'll just take it day to day."

When asked about the possibility of Chase taking snaps without having practiced, Taylor said, "It’s impossible for me to say with 100% conviction, but I feel good about the shape that he’s in."

Chase, the fifth pick in the 2021 draft, has made the Pro Bowl all three seasons, won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021.

Last season, Chase recorded 1,216 receiving yards and caught seven touchdowns, which boosted his NFL career numbers to 3,717 total receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

