National Football League Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb reportedly agree to four-year, $136 million extension Updated Aug. 26, 2024 2:56 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to a four-year, $136 million contract extension that includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever given out to a wide receiver. ESPN first reported the news.

Lamb's new contract is worth an average annual value of $34 million, making it the second-highest AAV for a non-quarterback in NFL history behind the $35 million per year deal that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson — who like Lamb was a first-round pick in 2020 — signed earlier this offseason.

Lamb is coming off a career year. He led the league in receptions (135) and was second in receiving yards (1,749), breaking Hall of Famer Michael Irvin's single-season Cowboys record in the latter category. He was also third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (12).

Lamb is second to Tyreek Hill in odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards (+750), and third behind Hill and Christian McCaffrey to win Offensive Player of the Year (+1100). He is +15000 to win NFL MVP, the fourth-shortest odds of any non-quarterback behind Christian McCaffrey, Jefferson and Hill.

Lamb, 25, had held out of Cowboys training camp and didn't practice with the team at all during the offseason as he sought a new contract entering the final year of his rookie deal.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters earlier in August that the team had "no urgency" to get a deal done with Lamb. That remark caused Lamb to post "lol" on social media, causing a bit of an uproar.

Jones clarified his remark ahead of the Cowboys' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I understand completely the angst that's happening when you're anxious about and someone says anything about whether you're missed or not. Well, CeeDee, you're missed, OK?" Jones said on the Cowboys' pregame show. "But you're not missed out here competing, and it doesn't put any pressure any place on us."

As Lamb's holdout and contract negotiations dragged on through Sunday's Cowboys preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jones told reporters he would "only talk about who's here [currently with the team]" in response to questions about Jones.

Now, however, Lamb is back with the Cowboys as they aim for a fourth straight NFL playoff berth in 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

