National Football League Cardinals' Trey McBride on becoming highest-paid TE: 'No pressure at all' Updated Apr. 5, 2025 1:22 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals made Trey McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, extending him to a four-year, $76 million deal — but McBride is unfazed by the historic nature of his contract.

"[I feel] no pressure at all," McBride said about signing the deal. "I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don't expect any pressure now. I'm just gonna continue to do what I've done. Continue to put the work in and everything really does take care of itself. You just do the right thing, work hard and everything will take care of itself."

McBride's $19 million average annual salary passes Travis Kelce ($17.1 million per season) and T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million per season) for first among tight ends, with the $76 million total passing George Kittle ($75 million total) for first among tight ends.

McBride, whom the Cardinals selected with the No. 55 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, totaled just 29 receptions in his 2022 rookie season. Then, he logged 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns in Year 2 (2023).

Last season, McBride hauled in 111 receptions (fourth in the NFL) for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a Pro Bowl nod. McBride's 111 receptions (in 16 games) ranks second among all players in Cardinals history for a single season and first among team tight ends. Furthermore, his 81 catches in 2023 ranks second among tight ends in Cardinals history.

McBride was second among tight ends in overall grade (86.8) and receiving grade (89.8) last season, per Pro Football Focus. He has led the Cardinals in both receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

"I feel like I'm just breaking the surface of where I can play, and where I can be," McBride said. "I feel like the upside is still there; there's so much. The sky's the limit, really, especially with Kyler [Murray} playing quarterback. We have so much connection. Everything is just trending in the right direction."

McBride and the Cardinals are coming off an 8-9 season in which they missed the playoffs.

