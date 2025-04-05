Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead retiring after 12 seasons with Saints, Dolphins

National Football League
Published Apr. 5, 2025 8:49 p.m. ET

Terron Armstead is hanging up his cleats for good. 

The Miami Dolphins and former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle told FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz that he's retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Armstead spent the past three seasons in Miami (2022-24), preceded by nine seasons in New Orleans (2013-21). The Saints selected the left tackle in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Armstead, 33, has dealt with knee, back, toe and elbow injuries over the past four years but managed to play in 15 games last season.

The 6-foot-5 Armstead earned five Pro Bowl nods, three coming with the Saints and two coming with the Dolphins, and was a second-team All-Pro in 2018. Armstead was third among offensive tackles in overall grade (89.4), fourth in run-blocking grade (83.4) and eighth in pass-blocking grade (84.8) in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

