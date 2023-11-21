National Football League
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling after MNF drop: 'I'll be better'
National Football League

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling after MNF drop: 'I'll be better'

Published Nov. 21, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, as the wide receiver dropped what would've been a go-ahead touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs didn't get a first down after the incompletion and went on to lose, 21-17.

Valdes-Scantling posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, expressing how the drop will make him better.

The Monday night bout was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. While the Chiefs out-gained the Eagles in total yards, 336-238, they also failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities, as Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the end zone and tight end Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone, along with Valdes-Scantling's late drop. 

Valdes-Scantling was targeted three times but didn't register a reception. The loss dropped Kansas City to 7-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the whole, Valdes-Scantling has reeled in 14 receptions for 249 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown this season. Last season, he totaled 42 receptions for 687 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling & Co. aim to get back on track in an AFC West battle on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) this coming Sunday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Herd Hierarchy Week 12: Eagles take over No. 1 spot

Herd Hierarchy Week 12: Eagles take over No. 1 spot

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes