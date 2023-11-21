National Football League Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling after MNF drop: 'I'll be better' Published Nov. 21, 2023 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, as the wide receiver dropped what would've been a go-ahead touchdown with 1:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs didn't get a first down after the incompletion and went on to lose, 21-17.

Valdes-Scantling posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, expressing how the drop will make him better.

The Monday night bout was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. While the Chiefs out-gained the Eagles in total yards, 336-238, they also failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities, as Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the end zone and tight end Travis Kelce fumbled in the red zone, along with Valdes-Scantling's late drop.

Valdes-Scantling was targeted three times but didn't register a reception. The loss dropped Kansas City to 7-3.

On the whole, Valdes-Scantling has reeled in 14 receptions for 249 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and one touchdown this season. Last season, he totaled 42 receptions for 687 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns.

Valdes-Scantling & Co. aim to get back on track in an AFC West battle on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) this coming Sunday.

