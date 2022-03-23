National Football League Chiefs, Bucs, Bengals among NFL's top 10 offensive skill groups 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When it comes to the modern NFL, offense is the name of the game.

Defense remains an important facet, of course, but the league's past few years have clearly been defined by offensive explosions. Some teams possess more loaded arsenals than others, and that alone can be the difference between victory and defeat.

With this in mind, Colin Cowherd ranked his top 10 offensive skill groups in the NFL, which he revealed on "The Herd."

10. Minnesota Vikings

Notable weapons: Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Irv Smith Jr.

Colin's thoughts: "Dalvin Cook is arguably the best running back in the NFL. He's had three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Justin Jefferson is arguably — he or Ja'Marr Chase — the best young receiver in the NFL. Adam Thielen is always open. Irv Smith is an excellent tight end. They just signed Za'Darius Smith, linebacker from the Packers. Now they have an offensive coach in Kevin O'Connell. I think this team is ready to pop. Kirk Cousins has great weapons and now an offensive coach."

9. Pittsburgh Steelers

Notable weapons: Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson

Colin's thoughts: "Najee Harris led all rookies last year in rushing yards and seven TDs. He's going to have a better year because they have massively upgraded their offensive line. And they have a quarterback who can move. Diontae Johnson had a great year, career-high in receptions with 107. … Their young tight end Pat Freiermuth is a star. I love their weapons."

8. Cleveland Browns

Notable weapons: Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt

Colin's thoughts: "They have now added a legitimate one in Amari Cooper. I think they're going to be able to wrestle Jarvis Landry back … and Baker Mayfield didn't throw to David Njoku. … I think Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are the best RB tandem in the NFL."

7. Buffalo Bills

Notable weapons: Stefon Diggs, Jamison Crowder, Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary

Colin's thoughts: "I think Devin Singletary is an underrated running back; he had seven rushing TDs last season. I didn't think they gave him the ball enough. They just signed Jamison Crowder, who when healthy is excellent. Dawson Knox led all tight ends with nine TD catches last year; he's fantastic. Stefon Diggs is virtually uncoverable."

6. Los Angeles Rams

Notable weapons: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers, Van Jefferson

Colin's thoughts: "Allen Robinson is better than Robert Woods, I hate to break it to you. And Cooper Kupp just won the triple crown. Cam Akers is a top-10 running back. Van Jefferson is a top 3. Tyler Higbee gets lost in this offense. … What really separates them is Kupp: He's the greatest volume wide receiver in league history, which means he has to be either doubled or bracketed, which makes Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson really good 2s and 3s."

5. Denver Broncos

Notable weapons: Javonte Williams, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think people get how good Javonte Williams is at running back. He is a stud. … I think Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton — if Jerry Jeudy or Tim Patrick is your three, watch out."

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Notable weapons: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller

Colin's thoughts: "I may have them low. Davante Adams leads the NFL with 15 100-plus-yard games in the last couple of years. Hunter Renfrow is arguably the best slot in the league. Josh Jacobs is fantastic, and that's with a bad offensive line on the right side. I think Darren Waller, when healthy, is the second-best tight end to Travis Kelce."

3. Cincinnati Bengals

Notable weapons: Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst

Colin's thoughts: "They just got Hayden Hurst at tight end. Joe Mixon is a top-five power runner; he smells the end zone. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins … if they don't get open, their coaches scheme them open. I thought Hayden Hurst was a nice pickup. People forget how good Joe Mixon is."

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notable weapons: Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate, Russell Gage

Colin's thoughts: "They got Leonard Fournette back, probably the best receiving corps in the league. Russell Gage is now with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. … Gage gets lost a little in the NFL because Atlanta is under the radar, and Fournette is always good in big spots. … Cameron Brate is a very productive tight end."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Notable weapons: Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman

Colin's thoughts: "Travis Kelce is the best tight end. Tyreek Hill's a guy you have to double. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is very strong, and they just added JuJu Smith-Schuster as a three. With Andy Reid's schemes and Patrick Mahomes, JuJu's a great three. … He'll be wide open. That's the best skill group in the NFL."

