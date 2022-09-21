National Football League Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression.

Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's " First Things First , " and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.

Let's dive into the tiers, beginning at the bottom.

MUST-WIN WEEKEND: Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets

Wright's thoughts: "All of these teams are either winless or 1-1. The five losers of these five games will be off the tiers for the remainder of the season. At zero wins through three weeks, you're at 6% to make the playoffs. The teams with wins there are Seattle, who's terrible, New Orleans, who stinks, and I tried to tell you guys — we all know the Bears and Jets are no good."

TURN ON REDZONE: Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wright's thoughts: "Turn on RedZone. What do I mean? If this game is your local game, you turn to your buddy and you're like, ‘Hey, see what’s on RedZone.'"

OVERSATURATED: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Wright's thoughts: "In my work life, I'm oversaturated with Cowboys talk, even though they're not that interesting of a team. In my personal life, I take a daily walk to the bodega to buy a loosie cigarette and right there all the guys are Giants fans, and they get so mad at me. ‘Oh, you said we were going to lose. We’re 2-0 now, Nick.' And I'm like, 'Alright, you know what, I don't need to deal with your Daniel Jones commentary while I'm trying to walk my wonderful dog.'"

MUST-SEE TV: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars

Wright's thoughts: "The Cardinals and Lions are just fun to watch. You don't know if they're good, but they're definitely exciting. The Browns are inventing new ways to lose. And the Jaguars, let's be honest, the Prince [Trevor Lawrence], you got to watch him. What is he going to do next? Is he going to get the Jaguars to the playoffs already? Oh, I think he is."

QB AWAY: San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings

Wright's thoughts: "These are three excellent rosters, potentially three excellent coaches. I obviously need to see more from the two rookie head coaches, but I like what I've seen so far. Unfortunately for them, all three of these teams have a defined ceiling because their quarterbacks are Jimmy Garoppolo, Tua Tagovailoa and Kirk Cousins."

NOT QUITE RIGHT: Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

Wright's thoughts: "Green Bay got a nice win this weekend, but did anyone think they were overwhelming against the Bears? I didn't. The Ravens, what was all of our thoughts on the Ravens going into the year? ‘Well, they won't be as injured as last year.’ And then it turns out, ‘No, maybe they will be.’ They're already that banged up.

"The Rams, I did not like how they played at the very end of that game against the Falcons. It's 28-3, the game is over, and then all of a sudden you need Jalen Ramsey to save the day. The Eagles, one could argue, don't deserve to be here. This is maybe the Committee's own biases. I don't know if the committee can trust what we're seeing from Jalen Hurts just yet."

LEGIT CONTENDERS: Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wright's thoughts: "No one should penalize the Chargers for being four point dogs and losing by three points in Arrowhead. Nobody should penalize them for that. The Bucs, on the other hand, even though the offense isn't humming, the defense has been so dominant, and you believe the offense will get better as the year goes on. They feel like legitimate contenders."

SEPTEMBER CHAMPS: Buffalo Bills

Wright's thoughts: "Have you ever seen a team be more impressive through two weeks? Oh my god, do they ever punt? Josh Allen, he had the most impressive incompletion Dan Orlovsky's ever seen. I know they got no Super Bowl banners to hang at Orchard Park. They've got a bunch of AFC Championship banners. Hang this one, man. Greatest September team ever."

DISRESPECTED FAVORITES: Kansas City Chiefs

Wright's thoughts: "Never has a team had the best coach in football, the best quarterback in football, a revamped, greatly improved defense, and yet nobody except for the Committee has the guts to call them the best team in the league."

