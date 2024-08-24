National Football League Cardinals WR Zay Jones, Rams LT Alaric Jackson suspended by NFL Published Aug. 24, 2024 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

The league did not disclose a reason for the suspension.

In 2023, Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida. According to police, he got into a custody argument with the mother of his child and left fingernail scratches on her neck. The charge was dropped in March.

The 29-year-old will be eligible to return for the Cardinals' Oct. 13 game at Green Bay.

The Cardinals signed the veteran to a one-year deal in May, hoping he could provide depth at a position that includes rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.

Jones had his best NFL season in 2022 for Jacksonville, catching 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was a second-round pick out of East Carolina in 2017 by Buffalo.

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was also suspended without pay for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The NFL announced the suspension Friday, giving no further details.

Jackson started 15 games and a playoff game at left tackle last season for the Rams. He has been Los Angeles' starting left tackle for most of the past two seasons since Andrew Whitworth's retirement, although he missed half of the 2022 season with blood clots in his leg.

Jackson returned to the Rams on a one-year contract this season after signing his restricted free agent tender for $4.89 million.

Joe Noteboom seems most likely to take Jackson's place during his suspension. The former starter got a three-year, $40 million extension to return to the Rams in 2022, but Noteboom was beaten out for the starting job at left tackle by Jackson.

Jackson will miss the Rams' season-opening games at Detroit and Arizona. He will be eligible to return for the home opener in Week 3 against San Francisco.

The Rams also will be without backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo for their first two games. He is suspended for what he said was a mistake in his filing for a therapeutic use exemption for an unspecified substance last season with Las Vegas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

