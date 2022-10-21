National Football League Cardinals fueled by fiery words, defense in win over Saints 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

Sometimes a heated exchange can motivate a team.

With pressure mounting on Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray because of the team's offensive struggles, the two had a war of words near the end of the second quarter that seemed to spark the rest of the team.

The Cardinals also benefited from back-to-back interceptions returned for touchdowns, breaking an eight-game losing streak at home dating back to last season in a 42-34 win over the visiting New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

The 42 points were the most the Cardinals have scored all season, and the most during Kingsbury's tenure in Arizona. In his first game back this season after serving a six-game suspension, DeAndre Hopkins was a catalyst for Arizona's offense, finishing with a game-high 10 receptions for 103 yards.

"It was a different-looking deal out there with him, the confidence that other guys around him played with," Kingsbury said. "It was good to have him back."

Arizona improved to 3-4 with the victory, while the Saints dropped to 2-5.

Things got heated with 2:32 left in the second quarter. After Murray ran for a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Saints' 4-yard line, the Cardinals were forced to call a timeout on first-and-goal from the two because the play clock was winding down and they couldn't' get the play off in time.

Murray was not pleased with his coach's animated antics on the sideline, and on video could be seen walking to the sideline telling Kingsbury to "Calm the f--- down."

Murray continued to yell at Kingsbury when he reached the sideline during the timeout, and Hopkins had to serve as a mediator between the two.

"That was just one of those things on the field," Kingsbury said after the game. "We had a difference of opinion. He said I didn't look good on TV acting that fiery. So, maybe it's a Gen Z thing, ‘You're on TV, calm down.' But I like showing emotion."

Added Murray: "He's real animated over there on the sidelines sometimes. I told him to calm down, we're good and we're going to make it right. We ended up scoring, so that was good. So yeah, that's all I was saying. Chill out."

Hopkins said the feistiness between the quarterback and head coach was a good sign, because it showed they cared.

"Both those guys want to win, so I love to see that, honestly," Hopkins said. "I love being part of a team where two people are dedicated and that focused on winning. Obviously, you're going to butt heads. I'm not married, but from what I hear, that's like a marriage."

The Cardinals got into the end zone on the next play on a Keaontay Ingram 2-yard run. An Eno Benjamin run for a two-point conversion tied the game at 14-all. Benjamin played well in place of injured starting running back James Conner, finishing with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, cornerback Marco Wilson picked off Andy Dalton on a pass tipped up by receiver Marquez Callaway and returned it 38 yards for the score.

Dalton threw another interception on the Saints' next drive, this one to linebacker Isaiah Simmons for a 56-yard return for a score, giving the Cardinals a 28-14 lead into halftime. They never trailed from there.

Arizona defensive back Antonio Hamilton also intercepted Dalton in the end zone to stop a potential scoring drive for the Saints in the first quarter. The Cardinals had just two interceptions entering Thursday's contest.

Murray finished 20-of-29 for 204 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch. He threw no interceptions. The Cardinals posted 137 rushing yards.

More critical for the Cardinals is they put together a complete game, with Arizona's defense holding New Orleans to 85 rushing yards and forcing three turnovers. Rodrigo Blankenship, filling in for injured kicker Matt Prater, make field goals from 50 and 28 yards but also missed an extra point.

A ball-hawking, aggressive defense coupled with the electric Murray and the return of a go-to receiver in Hopkins could be a blueprint for Arizona's ability to consistently win games moving forward, as they now get 11 days to rest and get healthy before hitting the road to face the Minnesota Vikings next week.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

