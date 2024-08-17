Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers headline 'most interesting' QBs in 2024
The NFL is loaded with prominent and full-fledged superstar quarterbacks, with more potentially on the way.
That said, who's the most fascinating of the bunch this season?
Colin Cowherd revealed his five "most interesting" signal-callers of 2024 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
Let's get to it!
5. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 stats: 3,070 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 98.0 passer rating, 66.4% completion percentage, 341 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns in 15 regular-season games
Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know what to make of it. He literally was so good in Seattle. He got guys like Johnny Manziel [and] Baker Mayfield drafted, and I don't know what's happened to his career. You got teammates calling him out. Sean Payton and Pete Carroll dumped him. It's a weird career, but I'm really excited to watch it."
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
2023 stats: 3,134 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 93.2 passer rating, 65.1% completion percentage, 228 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns in 13 regular-season games
Cowherd's thoughts: "[Herbert doesn't] have a playoff win, but, damn, he's good. Now, he finally gets an elite coach. He's out of a walking boot, reportedly. He's ready to roll. They don't have much at wide receiver. They're hoping that kid out of Georgia, second-rounder [Ladd McConkey], can work. He's one of these kids, he was sensational as a rookie; he had Shane Steichen [as his offensive coordinator], and we're just kind of waiting for him to pop. He's the last young quarterback that we all think is good, and we're waiting for stuff beyond stats."
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 stats: 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 92.6 passer rating, 67.2% completion percentage, 389 rushing yards in 16 regular-season games
Cowherd's thoughts: "He's going to try to do something Tom Brady and Joe Montana couldn't do: win a third straight Super Bowl. It [has] been a very noisy offseason. I still think their wide receiver group is a bunch of question marks and not a lot of answers. But if anybody can do it, it's him. Can he become the first ever back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl-winning quarterback? [He has] certainly got the talent."
2. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
2023 stats: one incompletion in one regular-season game before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear
Cowherd's thoughts: "This season could help kind of cement his career. We know he's talented, but a little prickly. Calling out his coach occasionally. Don't love that. [He] missed a little [bit of] OTAs in Egypt. Don't love it, [but] not the end of the world. Robert Saleh, Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat. There's a lot of combustible stuff going on. I'm crossing my fingers [that] he stays upright. They're rebuilding the offensive line with potentially a rookie [Olu Fashanu] getting big snaps. Can Alijah Vera-Tucker stay healthy? He needs protection."
1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
2023 stats (college): 3,633 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 170.1 passer rating, 68.6% completion percentage, 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games
Cowherd's thoughts: "He's polarizing. The Bears have a coach on the hot seat. The Bears are the only NFL franchise that's never had a 4,000-yard passer. They've done defense well [for] a lot of years. Could this kid be their [Michael] Jordan? Could he be a guy that literally changes the franchise? He is really talented. I don't know the answer. I think he's going to be productive. I don't know if he wins a lot of games this year. The schedule's pretty tough. The Packers, Lions, Vikings [are] all capable. This kid will get me to the 1 o'clock window on FOX."
