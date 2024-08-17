National Football League Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers headline 'most interesting' QBs in 2024 Published Aug. 17, 2024 1:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL is loaded with prominent and full-fledged superstar quarterbacks, with more potentially on the way.

That said, who's the most fascinating of the bunch this season?

Colin Cowherd revealed his five "most interesting" signal-callers of 2024 on Friday's edition of "The Herd."

Let's get to it!

2023 stats: 3,070 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 98.0 passer rating, 66.4% completion percentage, 341 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns in 15 regular-season games

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know what to make of it. He literally was so good in Seattle. He got guys like Johnny Manziel [and] Baker Mayfield drafted, and I don't know what's happened to his career. You got teammates calling him out. Sean Payton and Pete Carroll dumped him. It's a weird career, but I'm really excited to watch it."

2023 stats: 3,134 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 93.2 passer rating, 65.1% completion percentage, 228 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns in 13 regular-season games

Cowherd's thoughts: "[Herbert doesn't] have a playoff win, but, damn, he's good. Now, he finally gets an elite coach. He's out of a walking boot, reportedly. He's ready to roll. They don't have much at wide receiver. They're hoping that kid out of Georgia, second-rounder [Ladd McConkey], can work. He's one of these kids, he was sensational as a rookie; he had Shane Steichen [as his offensive coordinator], and we're just kind of waiting for him to pop. He's the last young quarterback that we all think is good, and we're waiting for stuff beyond stats."

2023 stats: 4,183 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions, 92.6 passer rating, 67.2% completion percentage, 389 rushing yards in 16 regular-season games

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's going to try to do something Tom Brady and Joe Montana couldn't do: win a third straight Super Bowl. It [has] been a very noisy offseason. I still think their wide receiver group is a bunch of question marks and not a lot of answers. But if anybody can do it, it's him. Can he become the first ever back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl-winning quarterback? [He has] certainly got the talent."

2023 stats: one incompletion in one regular-season game before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear

Cowherd's thoughts: "This season could help kind of cement his career. We know he's talented, but a little prickly. Calling out his coach occasionally. Don't love that. [He] missed a little [bit of] OTAs in Egypt. Don't love it, [but] not the end of the world. Robert Saleh, Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat. There's a lot of combustible stuff going on. I'm crossing my fingers [that] he stays upright. They're rebuilding the offensive line with potentially a rookie [Olu Fashanu] getting big snaps. Can Alijah Vera-Tucker stay healthy? He needs protection."

2023 stats (college): 3,633 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 170.1 passer rating, 68.6% completion percentage, 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games

Cowherd's thoughts: "He's polarizing. The Bears have a coach on the hot seat. The Bears are the only NFL franchise that's never had a 4,000-yard passer. They've done defense well [for] a lot of years. Could this kid be their [Michael] Jordan? Could he be a guy that literally changes the franchise? He is really talented. I don't know the answer. I think he's going to be productive. I don't know if he wins a lot of games this year. The schedule's pretty tough. The Packers, Lions, Vikings [are] all capable. This kid will get me to the 1 o'clock window on FOX."

