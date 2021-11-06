National Football League By the Numbers: Packers-Chiefs, Titans-Rams headline Week 9 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the NFL heads past the halfway mark of its first 17-game regular season and into Week 9, things are beginning to sort themselves out.

The struggling teams are becoming obvious (we're looking at you Texans and Dolphins) and the contenders are becoming clear as well.

Two of them lock horns on Sunday when the 6-2 Tennessee Titans head to Los Angeles to take on the 7-1 Rams.

But that's not the only enticing matchup of the week. Also on the schedule, Jordan Love will take the reins for the 7-1 Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs, the struggling Browns will try to maintain their recent dominance of the Bengals, the Broncos will try to slow down the Dallas Cowboys, and much more.

Here are the numbers to know for the Week 9 slate.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-2) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-6)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Raiders and Giants since 2017.

31.4: In their five wins this season, the Raiders are averaging 31.4 PPG. They have scored at least 26 points in all five wins. In their two losses this season, the Raiders are averaging 11.5 PPG.

324.1: Derek Carr is second in the NFL in passing yards per game.

5: The Raiders have committed only five turnovers this season, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. They are the only team in NFL that has not lost a fumble this season

0-2: The Giants are 0-2 against the AFC West this season.

47.8%: Giants have scored a touchdown on only 47.8% of their red-zone trips this season (11/23), the second-lowest percentage in the NFL.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (4-4) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (5-3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Browns swept the season series 2-0 against the Bengals in 2020, and are 5-1 in their past six games against Cincinnati. The Browns’ two wins in 2020 were by a combined eight points.

13.7: The Browns have scored only 13.7 points per game over their past three games. They have been held to 17 points or fewer in each of the past three games.

10.5: Myles Garrett is leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks, the most sacks by a Browns' player through the first eight games of a season.

161.1: The Browns lead the NFL in rushing offense (161.1 YPG) and rushing touchdowns (14).

2-0: The Bengals are 2-0 in divisional games this season, with wins against the Steelers (Week 3) and Ravens (Week 7). They already have more divisional wins than last season, when they finished 1-5 in divisional games.

2: Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in Bengals franchise history to throw at least two passing touchdowns in eight straight games. He is the only player with two passing touchdowns in every game this season.

5: Ja’Marr Chase is one of two players (Cooper Kupp) in the top five of both receiving yards (third, 786) and receiving touchdowns (T-fourth, seven).

DENVER BRONCOS (4-4) at DALLAS COWBOYS (6-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Broncos and Cowboys since 2017. Denver is 6-0 in its previous six games against Dallas, dating back to 1998.

2-0: The Broncos are 2-0 against the NFC East this season.

16.2: Since their 3-0 start, the Broncos are averaging just 16.2 PPG over their past five games (1-4 record). They have been held below 20 points in four of their past five games.

3-0: The Cowboys are 3-0 in home games this season and 5-0 in their previous five home games dating back to last season.

7: Trevon Diggs is leading the NFL in interceptions (seven) and pass breakups (11).

2: The Cowboys' offense ranks second in yards per offensive play (6.5) and second in rushing offense (152.0 YPG).

HOUSTON TEXANS (1-7) at MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-7)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Texans and Dolphins since 2018.

0: The Texans are 0-4 in road games this season, while the Dolphins are 0-3 in home games.

9: With a Texans loss, they would be off to their worst nine-game start to a season since 2005, when they started 1-8 and finished 2-14. With a Dolphins loss, they would be off to their worst nine-game start to a season since 2007, when they started 0-9 and finished 1-15.

-122: The Texans have the worst point differential (-122) in the NFL. They have been outscored 220-82 during their current seven-game losing streak.

7: The Dolphins already have more losses this season (seven) than they did in the entire 2020 season (finished 10-6).

ATLANTA FALCONS (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (5-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Saints swept the season series 2-0 against the Falcons in 2020, and are 6-1 in their previous seven games against Atlanta.

10: The Falcons have only 10 sacks this season (fewest in NFL).

0-6: The Falcons are 0-6 in their past six divisional games (0-2 this season).

63: Mark Ingram (6,034 rushing yards as a Saint) needs 63 rushing yards to become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher. Deuce McAllister is the current franchise leader (6,096).

1: With a win, the Saints would move into first place in the NFC South. They have won the NFC South in each of the past four seasons.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (4-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: First matchup between the Patriots and Panthers since 2017.

3-0: The Patriots are 3-0 in road games this season.

+44: The Patriots have a +44 point differential in the fourth quarter this season, the best in the NFL.

3: The Patriots have won back-to-back games and are seeking their first three-game winning streak since Tom Brady’s departure.

0-3: Sam Darnold is 0-3 in three career starts against the Patriots. He has one passing touchdown and six interceptions in those starts.

8-0: The Panthers are 8-0 in their past eight games against AFC East opponents, dating back to 2013 (1-0 this season).

BUFFALO BILLS (5-2) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1-6)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: First matchup between the Bills and Jaguars since 2018.

+13: The Bills lead the NFL in turnover differential (+13) and are T-first in takeaways (18).

-11: The Jaguars are T-31st in turnover differential (-11) and 32nd in takeaways (two).

0: Buffalo is the only team that hasn’t allowed a first-quarter TD this season. The Bills have allowed only three first-quarter points this season, having shut out six of their seven opponents in the opening quarter.

33: The Bills have the best average starting field position in the NFL this season, with an average drive starting at their own 33-yard line.

1: The Bills are leading the NFL in both scoring offense (32.7 PPG) and defense (15.6 PPG allowed).

15: Josh Allen has thrown a TD pass in 15 straight regular-season games, tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009-2010) for the second-longest streak in Bills franchise history. Bills legend Jim Kelly holds the record with 18 straight games with a TD pass.

23.7%: Fewer than one-quarter of Jacksonville's offensive drives (23.7%) have ended in a score, the lowest percentage in the NFL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (3-4) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (5-2)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Vikings and Ravens since 2017.

2: The Vikings have only two rushing TDs this season, the fewest in the NFL.

10: Minnesota has allowed only 10 sacks this season, the third-fewest in NFL.

14-31-1: In his career, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is 14-31-1 against teams that enter the game with a winning record.

10-3: Since 2008, the Ravens are 10-3 following a bye under head coach John Harbaugh.

11-0: The Ravens are 11-0 in their last 11 non-conference games.

32: Allowing 296.1 YPG, Baltimore ranks last in the NFL (32nd) in passing defense.

6.3: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leads the NFL in yards per carry (6.3).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-3) at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (3-5)

4:05 PM ET on CBS

Matchup: First matchup between the Chargers and Eagles since 2017.

6: The Eagles are sixth in rushing offense (131.6 YPG), while the Chargers rank 32nd in rushing defense (allowing 159.4 YPG)

5: Of the Chargers’ seven games this season, five have been decided by six points or fewer.

2: A pair of Eagles running backs, Boston Scott and Jordan Howard, each had two rushing TDs in the Eagles’ Week 8 win vs. Detroit. That marked the first time since Week 2 of the 1980 season (Leroy Harris, Wilbert Montgomery) that the Eagles had two players with multiple rush TDs in the same game.

0-3: The Eagles are 0-3 in home games this season. They have not started a season 0-4 at home since 2013.

5.2: The Eagles are allowing 5.2 yards per play, fourth-best in NFL.

GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (4-4)

4:25 PM ET on FOX

Matchup: First matchup between the Packers and Chiefs since 2019.

9: Jordan Love, who will start at quarterback for Green Bay, will be the ninth QB to make his first career start this season. The previous eight have gone 2-6 in those games.

33-7: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 33-7 (.825) in 40 regular-season games. That is the best record through a head coach's first 40 games in the Super Bowl era.

4: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the fourth QB in Chiefs team history to throw an INT in seven or more consecutive regular-season games. His 10 INTs are the most in NFL.

19: Kansas City leads the NFL with 19 giveaways. It has had two or more turnovers in each of the past four games.

54.9%: The Chiefs have converted more than half (54.9%) of their third-down conversion attempts this season, the highest percentage in the NFL.

ARIZONA CARDINALS (7-1) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-4)

4:25 PM ET on FOX

Matchup: The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10 in Week 5 of this season. Arizona is 4-0 on the road, while San Francisco is 0-3 at home this season.

100%: The Cardinals are 7-for-7 on fourth-down conversion attempts this season, the only team with a 100% conversion rate.

30.9%: Arizona has allowed opponents to convert on only 30.9% of third-down conversion attempts (29-for-94), the lowest percentage in the NFL.

0: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray did not score a passing or rushing TD for the first time this season in the Cardinals’ Week 8 loss to Green Bay.

819: Niners WR Deebo Samuel is second in the NFL with 819 receiving yards. His 819 receiving yards are the most ever by a 49ers player through the first seven games of a season.

78.9%: The 49ers have scored a touchdown on 78.9% of their red-zone trips (15-for-19), the highest percentage in the NFL.

TENNESSEE TITANS (6-2) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (7-1)

8:20 PM ET on NBC

Matchup: First matchup between the Titans and Rams since 2017.

25: The Rams are leading the NFL with 25 sacks.

9: With a win, the Titans would be off to their best nine-game start to a season since 2008, when they started 9-0.

79.3%: Derrick Henry, who is likely out for the season with a foot injury, has 937 of the Titans’ 1,181 rush yards this year (79.3%).

1: The Rams lead the NFL in yards per play (6.5) and points per drive (2.92).

13-6: Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 13-6 in primetime games.

2: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,477), passing touchdowns (22), and passer rating (118.0).

1: Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receiving yards (924) and receiving TDs (10).

CHICAGO BEARS (3-5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (4-3)

8:15 PM ET (MONDAY)

Matchup: First matchup between the Bears and Steelers since 2017. Chicago is 3-0 in their past 3 games against Pittsburgh.

0-2: The Bears were 0-2 in Monday games in 2020.

100%: The Bears are the only team in the NFL that has not missed a field goal this season. Kicker Cairo Santos is 11-for-11 this season.

1: With 103 rushing yards in Week 8, Bears QB Justin Fields became the first Bears QB since Bobby Douglass in 1973 to rush for 100-plus yards in a game.

31/32: The Bears rank 31st in scoring offense (15.4 PPG) and 32nd in yards per play (4.4).

149: Mike Tomlin is seeking his 150th career regular-season win as Pittsburgh's head coach. He would be the second Steelers head coach (Chuck Noll) and 20th head coach overall to reach 150 career regular-season wins.

22: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown a touchdown pass in 22 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

MILESTONES/STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Green Bay Packers (seven)

Longest active losing streak: Detroit Lions (12)

Kyler Murray (9,969 career passing yards and 1,510 career rushing yards) needs 31 passing yards to reach 10,000 career passing yards. Once he reaches 10,000 passing yards, he will become the second QB in NFL history to reach 10,000-plus passing yards and 1,500-plus rushing yards within their first three seasons, joining Cam Newton (2011-2013).

Most 100-yard rushing games by a QB in NFL history:

Michael Vick – 10 Games

Lamar Jackson – 9 Games

Russell Wilson – 4 Games

