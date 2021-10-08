National Football League By The Numbers: Chiefs-Bills rematch, Cowboys-Giants clash highlight Week 5 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season marches into Week 5 with a number of intriguing storylines.

The Browns and Chargers lock horns in a battle of 3-1 teams on the rise in the AFC, the Giants renew their heated rivalry with the Cowboys, and the Chiefs and Bills meet up in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

Here are the numbers that define Week 5 of the NFL season.

NEW YORK JETS (1-3) vs. ATLANTA FALCONS (1-3) IN LONDON

9:30 a.m. ET on NFL NETWORK

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since 2017. This is the second game in London for both teams. The Jets beat the Dolphins 27-14 in 2015. The Falcons lost to the Lions 22-21 in 2014.

The Numbers

32: The Jets rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring offense (11.8 PPG). They're 29th in total offense (276.3 YPG).

8: Jets QB Zach Wilson leads the NFL with eight interceptions.

32.0: The Falcons are 32nd in scoring defense (allowing 32.0 PPG)

519: Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson is second in the NFL in all-purpose yards (519).

GREEN BAY PACKERS (3-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (3-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since Week 3 of 2017, when the Packers won 27-24 in OT.

The Numbers

5: With two touchdown passes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers can move past Philip Rivers into fifth place on the all-time list.

8/0: That's Rodgers' TD/INT ratio in his past three games.

31: Davante Adams leads the NFL with 31 receptions.

353: Bengals RB Joe Mixon is third in the NFL with 353 rushing yards.

2015: That's the last year the Bengals had a three-game winning streak within one season, a feat they can match with a victory over the Packers.

DETROIT LIONS (0-4) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS (1-3)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Vikings have beaten the Lions seven straight times. The last time the Lions won in this series was Week 4 of 2017.

The Numbers

8: The Lions have lost eight games in a row dating to last season.

29.8: The Lions are 29th in scoring defense, surrendering 29.8 PPG.

6-0: That's Kirk Cousins' record against the Lions since joining Minnesota in 2018.

199: With one more TD pass, Cousins will become the 46th QB to reach 200.

DENVER BRONCOS (3-1) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1-3)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Broncos and Steelers played in Pittsburgh in Week 2 of 2020, with the Steelers winning 26-21.

The Numbers

2-0: Denver is 2-0 on the road this season. The last time the Broncos won three straight road games was 2015.

12.3: The Broncos are second in scoring defense, allowing just 12.3 PPG. They're also fourth in total defense, allowing 267.8 YPG.

2-9: With a loss, the Steelers would be 2-9 in their past 11 games. They started the 2020 season 11-0.

100: The Steelers have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in 10 straight regular-season games. The franchise record is 11, which occurred from 2012 to '13.

23: The Steelers are one of just two teams (Jaguars) that have scored 23 points or fewer in every game this season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3) at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (3-1)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since Week 11 of 2017, when the Bucs won 30-20.

The Numbers

23-12: That's Tom Brady's record in 35 career starts against Miami.

119: Brady leads the NFL with 119 completions.

1-7: Miami QB Jacoby Brissett is 1-7 in his past eight starts dating to 2019.

15.5: The Dolphins are 31st in scoring offense at 15.5 PPG.

30.5: The Bucs are fifth in scoring offense at 30.5 PPG.

76: The Bucs have held all four of their opponents to 76 rushing yards or fewer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-2) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (2-2)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first matchup between these teams since Week 5 of 2018, when the Saints won 43-19.

The Numbers

0: Saints QB Jameis Winston has had back-to-back starts without throwing an interception, the first time he has done that since 2018.

2016: If the Saints lose, they'll be 2-3 for the first time since 2016.

66.0: The Saints have the second-best run defense in the NFL, allowing only 66.0 YPG.

4: WFT star Chase Young has no sacks this season. That four-game sackless streak is tied for the longest drought of his career.

30.5: WFT ranks 30th in scoring defense, allowing 30.5 PPG.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1-3) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (3-1)

1 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: This is the first time these teams have played since Week 7 of 2018, when the Panthers won 21-17.

The Numbers

40: If the Eagles give up 40 or more points, it will be the first time in franchise history that they have done so in three straight games.

150.3: The Eagles are 31st in run defense, allowing 150.3 RYPG.

4-1: The Panthers are looking for their first 4-1 start since 2017.

5: Carolina QB Sam Darnold has five rushing TDs this season, tops in the NFL.

3: The Panthers rank third in both total defense (251.5 YPG) and scoring defense (16.5 PPG).

TENNESSEE TITANS (2-2) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-4)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: The Titans are 7-1 in their past eight games against the Jaguars, including three straight victories.

The Numbers

3: Titans RB Derrick Henry has rushed for 100-plus yards in three straight games, the NFL's longest active streak. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (510) and yards from scrimmage (635).

17: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has endured more sacks than any other NFL QB this season (17).

20: If the Jaguars lose, they will become the third team in NFL history — and only the second in the Super Bowl era — to lose 20 games in a row.

9: The Jags have committed the most turnovers in the NFL this season. They also have the worst turnover differential (-8).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3) at HOUSTON TEXANS (1-3)

1 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the seventh consecutive season these teams have played each other, with the Texans winning the past two meetings (both in Houston).

The Numbers

1-4: If the Patriots lose, they'll be 1-4 for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick's first season as head coach.

68.5: The Patriots' rushing offense ranks 31st in the league (68.5 YPG).

28: The Texans' defense ranks 28th in scoring defense (29.0), run defense (137.0 YPG) and total defense (401.8 YPG).

6-26: That's the record for rookie QBs against the Patriots since 2000. Rookie Davis Mills is likely to start for Houston on Sunday.

CHICAGO BEARS (2-2) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (3-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: These teams are meeting for the first time since Week 5 of 2019, when the Raiders won 24-21 in London.

The Numbers

15: The Bears lead the NFL with 15 sacks this season.

1: That's how many passing TDs the Bears have this season, fewest in the league.

4: Raiders QB Derek Carr was sacked a season-high four times in a Week 4 loss to the Chargers. The Raiders are 2-13 when Carr is sacked four or more times.

1,399: Carr is leading the NFL with 1,399 passing yards.

14-0: The Raiders are 3-1 despite having trailed 14-0 in three of their four games.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (3-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-1)

4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Matchup: This is the first time these teams have played since Week 6 of 2018, when the Chargers won 38-14. The running game will be key, as the Browns lead the NFL in rushing (177.0 YPG), while the Chargers are 29th in run defense (139.5 YPG allowed).

The Numbers

35: The Browns' defense ranks second in the NFL in sacks, with 14, while the team's 35 QB hits rank No. 1.

6: Myles Garrett leads the NFL in sacks, with six.

362: Nick Chubb is second in the league in rushing yards, with 362.

2014: That's the last season the Chargers started 4-1.

7-1: Justin Herbert's record in his past eight starts, after going 2-9 in his first 11.

7/0: Herbert's TD/INT ratio his past two games.

NEW YORK GIANTS (1-3) at DALLAS COWBOYS (3-1)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The Giants and Cowboys split their season series in 2020. The Giants’ win in Week 17 snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry. New York hasn't won in Dallas, however, since 2016 (0-4 since).

The Numbers

7.0: Giants QB Daniel Jones leads the NFL in yards per carry (7.0).

2: The Cowboys have two or more takeaways in eight straight games, the NFL's longest active streak.

5: Trevon Diggs is the second player in Cowboys history (Chuck Howley, 1968) to record five Interceptions through the first four games of a season. He's also the first player on any team to do so since the Saints' Darren Sharper did it in 2009.

7-0: Dak Prescott's record in his past seven starts against the Giants.

165.8: The Cowboys are second in the NFL with 165.8 rushing yards per game. They're also third in total offense (420.8 YPG) and fourth in scoring (31.5 PPG).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (2-2) at ARIZONA CARDINALS (4-0)

4:25 p.m. ET on FOX

Matchup: The 49ers and Cardinals split their season series in 2020, with the road team winning each game. If Trey Lance starts at QB for the 49ers, he'll be the sixth rookie QB to start a game this season (Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Davis Mills, Zach Wilson).

The Numbers

490: The 49ers' Deebo Samuel is leading the NFL in receiving yards, with 490.

76.1%: Cards QB Kyler Murray is leading the NFL in completion percentage, at 76.1%. He is also the only QB with at least nine passing TDs and at least three rushing TDs.

1974: That's the last time the Cardinals started a season 5-0, when they were based in St. Louis.

1: The Cardinals lead the NFL in total offense (440.5 YPG) and scoring (35.0 PPG).

5: Arizona is only the fifth team to score at least 30 points and gain at least 400 yards in each of its first four games. The previous four all reached the Super Bowl: 2002 Raiders, 2007 Patriots, 2011 Patriots, 2013 Broncos.

BUFFALO BILLS (3-1) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2-2)

8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Matchup: The Chiefs and Bills played each other twice last season, with the Chiefs winning both games (Week 6 of the regular season and the AFC Championship Game). The Chiefs have the second-best scoring offense (33.5 PPG), while the Bills have the best scoring defense (11.0 PPG allowed).

The Numbers

3: The Bills are only the third team since 1990 to record two shutouts in their first four games. The previous two to do so won the Super Bowl (1991 Washington, 2000 Ravens).

11: The BiIls lead the NFL in takeaways, with 11, and are tied for first in turnover differential (+7).

5: The Bills are the only team to rank in the top five in both scoring offense (tied for second, 33.5 PPG) and scoring defense (first, 11.0).

14: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 14 TD passes. He has thrown at least three of them in all four games.

2: The Chiefs already have as many losses as they did in the regular season last year, when they went 14-2.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1-3) at BALTIMORE RAVENS (3-1)

8:15 p.m. ET – MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on ESPN

Matchup: The Ravens and Colts played each other in Week 9 of 2020, with the Ravens winning 24-10. The Colts are 8-1 in their past nine October games, while the Ravens are 7-0 in their past seven October games.

The Numbers

2-7: The Colts' record in their past nine Monday games.

0-2: Carson Wentz's record in starts against the Ravens (2016, 2020).

43: The Ravens have rushed for at least 100 yards in 43 straight regular-season games, tied for the longest streak in NFL history. The Steelers also did that from 1974 to '77.

1.5: That's how many sacks Ravens LB Justin Houston needs to hit the 100-sack mark for his career. Von Miller, J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones are the only active players with 100-plus sacks.

MILESTONES & STREAKS

Longest active winning streak: Cardinals (4)

Longest active losing streaks: Jaguars (19), Lions (8)

Aaron Rodgers: Two TD passes from 422 for his career, which would pass Philip Rivers for fifth on the all-time list. Tom Brady is first with 591.

Antonio Brown: One catch away from 900. He would be the 23rd player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions.

Dolphins: 26 straight games with at least one takeaway, the longest active streak in the NFL.

