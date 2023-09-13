National Football League Bucs' Baker Mayfield on report he knew Vikings' signals: 'Not a Houston Astros fan' Published Sep. 13, 2023 2:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a gritty 20-17 win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. But did knowing what defense the Vikings were going to run help Tampa seal the victory?

Bucs running back Rachaad White said that Mayfield picked up on Minnesota's defensive signals and spread the word.

"I just remember Bake came in the locker room, literally at halftime, he said, ‘I got it. We got all these signals,'" White told Tuesday's edition of the team's "Bucs Total Access" podcast. "We’re in there talking as an offense, and he’s like, ‘I know all these signals. If they do this, they’re going into Cover 2. If they do this, they’re going into Cover 3. Every time I alert this, and they do this signal, they’re dropping back to this.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ … We were listening to him and we just kind of understood."

When asked about the incident, Mayfield told FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman that he's a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan, meaning he doesn't steal signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayfield finished with an underwhelming 173 passing yards, while completing just 61.8% of his passes. But he threw for two touchdowns and continually moved the chains — with his legs and arm — late in the fourth quarter to close out the game. White ran for just 39 yards on 17 carries.

Overall, the Bucs were outgained 328-169 in total yards by Minnesota, which hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as its new defensive coordinator during the offseason.

As for Mayfield's reference, it was revealed after the 2019 MLB season that the 2017 Astros, who won the World Series, illegally stole the opposing catcher's signs in games at Minute Maid Park (Houston's home ballpark) through the use of live technology.

The Astros had a camera set up in their bullpen zoomed in on a catcher's fingers, and they would bang a trash can when a breaking ball was about to be thrown by the road pitcher. Then-Astros shortstop Carlos Correa admitted to the use of the trash cans in an interview with FOX Sports MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal in 2020.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

Next up for Mayfield and the Buccaneers is a home affair against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, which will air on FOX. The Vikings hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers Houston Astros

share