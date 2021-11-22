National Football League Bucky's Breakdown: Chiefs, Colts, 49ers get their swagger back while Cowboys, Titans, Bills look vulnerable 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The topsy-turvy nature of the NFL makes it nearly impossible to forecast which teams will represent the AFC and NFC in Super Bowl LVI. The results from Week 11 only add to the confusion and uncertainty.

Reviewing my notes was comical after watching another round of upsets that left me with more questions than answers as I sat down at the computer to write "Bucky’s Breakdown" this week. From the Texans upsetting the Titans on the road to the Vikings coming up with a big win against their division-rival Packers, this weekend was full of twists and turns that completely changed the pecking order of contenders in each conference.

Here are my thoughts and observations on Week 11.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED GOOD

1. Jonathan Taylor: MVP?

The NFL’s leading rusher continues to separate himself from the pack as an elite playmaker. On Sunday, Taylor rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 32 attempts while displaying the combination of strength, power and speed that makes defenders pause whenever he touches the ball. The second-year pro added 19 receiving yards and another score to show off his well-rounded game.

With the spectacular performance coming against the Bills’ stingy defense, the Colts’ RB1 should enter the MVP discussion based on his impact as a "one-man show" on a team that is emerging as a viable postseason contender. Taylor’s production and performance should open eyes if voters are really looking for a player whose presence impacts the bottom line more than others.

2. The 49ers got their swagger back

After gaining a little confidence with an upset win against the Rams on Monday night, the 49ers are flexing their muscles following a thumping of the Jaguars on the road. Kyle Shanahan has regained his mojo as a playcaller by recommitting to an exotic, smash-mouth running game that features a variety of old-school and new-school concepts. The 49ers are willing to hand off or toss the ball to any running back or wide receiver on the field following a myriad of pre-snap shifts and motions.

Deebo Samuel took a handoff 25 yards to the house in the 49ers' 30-10 victory over the Jaguars.

The masterful shell game worked to perfection against the Jaguars, with the 49ers rolling up 171 rush yards on 42 attempts in an absolute beatdown for 60 minutes. The combination of deception, misdirection and power overwhelmed the Jaguars and showcased San Francisco's potential.

With the 49ers rediscovering their identity as a run-oriented squad, the NFC should pay close attention to the uprising in the West.

3. Taylor Heinicke ruins Homecoming

The Cam Newton fairytale did not come to fruition due to a sensational performance by his counterpart in Washington's 27-21 over the Panthers in Carolina. QB Taylor Heinicke penned his own comeback story with a gusty effort that showcased his athleticism, toughness and improvisational skills.

The journeyman quarterback, who previously spent time with the Panthers, completed 16 of 22 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns while also adding 29 rushing yards on six carries. Heinicke showed outstanding touch and accuracy delivering an assortment of throws that stretched the Panthers’ defense from sideline to sideline. In addition, the fourth-year pro made a handful of key tosses on critical downs after extending plays with elusive scrambles.

Considering the Week 11 matchup also represented a homecoming for Heinicke (and Ron Rivera among others), the spirited effort from the WFT quarterback revealed a player determined to issue his own payback to a franchise that dismissed him years ago.

Taylor Heinicke threw for 206 yards and three TDs in the Washington Football Team's 27-21 victory.

4. Play like a Raven

Every NFL team has a slogan that defines its style of play and the kind of players the organization wants on the roster. The Ravens are known for their toughness, resilience and grit, as well as the hard-nosed, physical style they play each week. In addition, the team has always embraced the "next man up" philosophy.

Against the Bears, that slogan came to life with a backup quarterback thriving after picking up a last-minute starting assignment when Lamar Jackson fell ill. Although it was not always pretty for Tyler Huntley, the Ravens’ QB2 made enough plays to get a hard-fought win on the road.

Huntley completed passes to six different receivers in an efficient performance (26 of 36 for 219 yards with an interception) that complemented a strong effort on the ground (seven carries for 40 yards). The second-year pro’s dual-threat capabilities are not quite on par with the Ravens’ MVP-caliber starter, but they were good enough to help Baltimore chalk up a win.

5. The Chiefs unleash Chris Jones

I do not blame the Chiefs for attempting to convert Chris Jones into a dominant edge rusher, but the two-time Pro Bowler is a natural at defensive tackle, and his standout performance in a 19-9 win over the Cowboys Sunday confirms that assessment.

Jones obliterated the Cowboys’ offensive line utilizing an assortment of finesse and power moves that led to a 3.5-sack effort that doubled his season total heading into the game. The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder not only looked comfortable sequencing his moves as a passer rusher, but he was also disruptive and destructive as a run defender.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones said the Kansas City defense "played lights out" against the Cowboys on Sunday.

With Jones flexing his muscles on the inside, and his defensive teammates running to the ball like a pack of wolves, the Chiefs’ defense continues to improve as the defending AFC champs are regaining their swagger heading down the stretch.

FIVE THINGS THAT LOOKED BAD

1. Who is Tim Boyle?

I know there is a shortage of quality quarterbacks in the league, but I am amazed at who some teams hand the ball to when the starter is on the shelf. In the Lions’ case, I don't understand how a veteran with an unimpressive résumé as a collegian and pro becomes the insurance policy to a franchise quarterback.

Boyle finished his college career with a 12-to-26 touchdown-to-interception ratio with Connecticut and Eastern Kentucky. Although he led the Ohio Valley Conference in passing yards as a redshirt senior (2,134), the upside-down TD-to-INT ratio (11:13) should have raised a red flag in meeting rooms around the NFL despite his impressive frame (6-foot-4, 232 pounds) and arm strength.

Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith made an impressive bobbling interception in his team's 13-10 win over Tim Boyle and the Lions.

The red flags came to life against the Browns. Boyle completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards and a pair of interceptions. He could not complete basic NFL-level passes. Perhaps it was simply a case of nerves, but I cannot imagine going into a game with my hopes and dreams riding on a quarterback with limited skills and potential.

2. The Cowboys miss Tyron Smith

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ MVP, but Tyron Smith might be their most important player based on the offensive line’s performance without him. The vaunted unit was whooped by a Chiefs frontline sparked by Chris Jones' spectacular effort as noted above.

Although Smith does not play on the inside, the absence of the standout edge blocker prevented the Cowboys from sliding more help to No. 95 out of fear of exposing the edges to one-on-one matchups. The theory is certainly sensible based on the Cowboys’ reshuffled offensive line, but it enabled the Chiefs to beat up Prescott and control the game.

3. Ryan Tannehill needs the King

Tannehill has played at an All-Pro level since joining the Titans, but he is not the same player without Derrick Henry behind him. The two-time rushing champ dictates how opponents defend the Titans (more eight-man boxes and single-high safety coverage).

Tannehill simply has not been able to adjust to life without the star running back. Despite putting up 300-plus passing yards, he tossed four interceptions and looked indecisive in key moments. His misfires and errant throws were due to tighter coverage from a Texans defense that was playing pass-first against the Titans.

Given Henry’s extended absence due to his foot injury, Tannehill needs to quickly adjust to the new game plans he will face or the Titans will fall apart down the stretch. Future opponents are certain to employ some copycat tactics from the Texans’ playbook.

4. The Bills can’t win with a one-man show

Josh Allen is not enough for the Bills to win against quality opponents. Although the MVP contender is a freak athlete with five-star talent, he cannot put the Bills on his back and carry them to the winner’s circle in a very competitive AFC.

Sure, the Bills will score points and take down some foes with No. 17 running around like a mad man and throwing the ball all over the yard, but this offense needs more balance to win one-score games that are decided by tempo and ball control. The Bills’ running backs had only 11 rushing attempts (for 73 rush yards) against the Colts, with Matt Breida leading the way with five carries for 51 yards.

That is not enough production from the running game, and the Bills must tweak their formula to incorporate more playmakers into the game plan. While it is important for the offense to run through the quarterback due to his immense talent and playmaking potential, the Bills will win more games with a less-is-more theory that produces better results against top teams.

5. The Steelers are S-O-F-T

I never thought I would utter that four-letter word when discussing the Steelers, but I don't know another way to describe an offense that refuses to play smash-mouth football when it is required. While I understand that some coaches consider the short passing game an extension of the running game, the best teams are able to impose their will on opponents with a punishing running game when it matters in key moments (red zone and four-minute situations).

Against the Chargers, the Steelers repeatedly opted for gimmick plays in the tight red area instead of handing it to Najee Harris to punch it in. From bubble screens and shovel passes to jet-sweeps and fade routes, the Steelers attempted to rely on a bunch of flag football plays to score touchdowns instead of putting the ball in the hands of a 6-foot-1, 232-pound running back with a nose for the goal line (See: Harris’ fourth-quarter touchdown leap).

The Steelers' offensive line is young and inexperienced, but that is not an excuse to deviate from the physical play that has defined this franchise since the Chuck Noll era. With the 41-37 loss dropping the Steelers to 5-4-1 and outside of the playoffs, Mike Tomlin might want to revisit his team’s goal-line tactics to see if that is the best approach down the stretch.

MY TOP 10 TEAMS

1. Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury played the long game by sitting down Kyler Murray in Week 11, which could pay huge dividends when QB1 returns after the bye week at 100 percent. With Colt McCoy chalking up wins as one of the best backups in the league, the Cardinals are a legitimate threat to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Colt McCoy threw two touchdowns to Zach Ertz in the Cardinals' 23-13 win over the Seahawks.

2. Packers: A narrow loss on the road without a handful of key players should not put a dent in the Packers’ title hopes. Aaron Rodgers remains as dangerous as ever, and that, along with with an opportunistic defense, is enough to make the Packers a threat to win it all.

3. Ravens: Without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ offense lacked sizzle, but Tyler Huntley made enough plays in the clutch to scratch out a win in the Windy City. It is never pretty with the Ravens, but there is something to this team’s ability to win games in the face of adversity.

4. Patriots: The so-called Evil Empire is back and thriving behind a rookie quarterback and a suffocating defense. Bill Belichick is utilizing his early 2000s game plans to creep back into playoff contention with a team that is beginning to hit its stride.

5. Rams: The bye week should give the Rams enough time to work out the kinks as they give Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller a crash course on the playbook and team culture.

6. Chiefs: The Chiefs’ defense is no longer the laughingstock of the league after stringing together a series of solid outings that have catapulted Andy Reid’s team back into title contention.

7. Titans: A combination of injuries and questionable focus might have caught up with the Titans this week as they laid an egg against the hapless Texans. With the upset loss showing the razor-thin margin of error for Mike Vrabel’s squad, the AFC South leaders suddenly look very vulnerable as a Super Bowl contender.

8. Cowboys: Without two-thirds of their dangerous WR corps, the Cowboys lacked the firepower to knock off the defending AFC champion Chiefs on the road. In addition, the absence of a former All-Pro offensive tackle (Tyron Smith) exposed an offensive line that looked vulnerable against Kansas City's disruptive defensive front.

9. Bills: Sean McDermott must be frustrated by the inconsistent performance of his squad. The Bills have the potential to emerge as Super Bowl contenders but dropping winnable games makes them the biggest underachiever on this list.

10. Buccaneers: The defending champs need a big win on the road to creep back into the discussion as the top team in the NFC.

WEEK 11 GAME BALLS

MVP: Colt McCoy, Cardinals

It is a luxury to have a veteran quarterback in the bullpen with enough game to scratch out a win against a quality opponent. McCoy proved his worth as a QB2 with a vintage performance against Seattle (35 of 44 for 328 yards and two touchdowns; six carries for 18 rush yards) that showcased his skills as a mobile playmaker. The 11th-year pro made big play after big play with the game on the line, including a handful of big-time throws on the game-clinching drive that helped the Cardinals notch their ninth win.

Colt McCoy, playing for the injured Kyler Murray, called the Cardinals' win in Seattle a "ton of fun."

Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Colts

With Taylor taking on more responsibility as the offense becomes No. 28-centric, the second-year pro is making a push for MVP consideration as the leader of a surging squad in the AFC South. The NFL’s leading rusher topped the 100-yard mark for the sixth time this season with a 185-yard effort that ranks as his best performance of the year.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chris Jones, Chiefs

It appears that Jones simply needed to move back to his natural position to rediscover his superpowers as a dominant pass rusher. The veteran defensive tackle destroyed the Cowboys’ offensive line with an array of power moves. Jones’ 3.5 sacks and persistent pressure disrupted the rhythm of the NFL’s No. 1 offense and made Dak Prescott look like a rookie passer in the pocket.

Rookie of the Week: Elijah Moore, Jets

The Jets’ young No. 1 receiver finally had the breakout game that everyone has been waiting on in New York. Moore posted his first 100-yard game of the season (eight catches, 141 receiving yards and a score) while showcasing the route running and playmaking skills that made him one of the hottest prospects in the 2021 class. If the Jets can continue to find ways to get Moore the ball on the perimeter, the rookie could flourish as the top option in the passing game.

Unsung Hero of the Week: Tyrod Taylor, Texans

It is not about the yards when it comes to evaluating Taylor’s impact on the Texans’ offense. The veteran quarterback is 2-1 in three starts, exhibiting the leadership skills, toughness and playmaking ability the struggling squad needs in close games. With Taylor sacrificing his body to cross the goal line twice as a runner to clinch a win, he deserves a helmet sticker for his performance on the road.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on " Speak For Yourself ." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

