Buccaneers reportedly agree to deal with Baker Mayfield in QB search
Have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their Tom Brady successor?
Baker Mayfield has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to multiple reports.
Mayfield will get the chance to battle Kyle Trask for the Buccaneers' starting quarterback job after Brady announced his retirement in February. Bucs brass has spoken highly of Trask, whom they selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Jason Licht said at the combine that they're "very excited about him getting the opportunity to be the starter."
Or maybe not. Mayfield will at least bring some experience to Tampa Bay's quarterback room. The 27-year-old will play for his fourth team in the past three seasons. Four years after Cleveland selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, the Browns traded him to the Carolina Panthers.
Mayfield struggled during his time in Carolina. He completed just 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions with a 74.4 passer rating, going 1-5 in six starts. Mayfield suffered an ankle injury in his final start with the Panthers, but once he returned, he was benched.
Following his release from the Panthers in early December, Mayfield signed with the Rams. Just days after joining Los Angeles, he led the Rams to an improbable comeback win against the Raiders, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds to complete a 98-yard drive.
Mayfield ended up playing a bit better with the Rams. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with an 86.4 passer rating over five games.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players available
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- Jets getting a taste of the Aaron Rodgers Show before he even commits
- Darren Waller could be transcendent weapon for Daniel Jones, Giants
- Lamar Jackson tweets about Ravens contract situation
- Cowboys reportedly trade for Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore
- World Baseball Classic stakes feel greater than ever before
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- NASCAR power rankings: Ross Chastain rises to top spot after Las Vegas
- 2023 March Madness best first-round betting trends, NCAA Tournament odds
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players availableJimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with RaidersCan Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?
- NFC South free-agency roundup: Falcons make big splash, Bucs keep key defender'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to EaglesTremaine Edmunds, Bears reportedly agree to four-year deal
- Eagles defense hit hard by free-agency departures. How will they reload?2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects49ers sign Sam Darnold, providing QB depth behind Trey Lance, Brock Purdy
- 2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, live updates, best players availableJimmy Garoppolo reportedly agrees to deal with RaidersCan Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?
- NFC South free-agency roundup: Falcons make big splash, Bucs keep key defender'Ain't f---ing done yet': Jason Kelce announces return to EaglesTremaine Edmunds, Bears reportedly agree to four-year deal
- Eagles defense hit hard by free-agency departures. How will they reload?2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings: Paris Johnson leads top 10 prospects49ers sign Sam Darnold, providing QB depth behind Trey Lance, Brock Purdy