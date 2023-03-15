National Football League
Buccaneers reportedly agree to deal with Baker Mayfield in QB search

Published Mar. 15, 2023 12:39 p.m. EDT

Have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their Tom Brady successor?

Baker Mayfield has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to multiple reports. 

Mayfield will get the chance to battle Kyle Trask for the Buccaneers' starting quarterback job after Brady announced his retirement in February. Bucs brass has spoken highly of Trask, whom they selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. General manager Jason Licht said at the combine that they're "very excited about him getting the opportunity to be the starter."

Or maybe not. Mayfield will at least bring some experience to Tampa Bay's quarterback room. The 27-year-old will play for his fourth team in the past three seasons. Four years after Cleveland selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, the Browns traded him to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield struggled during his time in Carolina. He completed just 57.8% of his passes for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions with a 74.4 passer rating, going 1-5 in six starts. Mayfield suffered an ankle injury in his final start with the Panthers, but once he returned, he was benched.

Following his release from the Panthers in early December, Mayfield signed with the Rams. Just days after joining Los Angeles, he led the Rams to an improbable comeback win against the Raiders, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds to complete a 98-yard drive. 

Mayfield ended up playing a bit better with the Rams. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 850 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions with an 86.4 passer rating over five games. 

