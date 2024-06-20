National Football League
Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw in personnel role
Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw in personnel role

Published Jun. 20, 2024 12:27 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that they have hired former Stanford head coach David Shaw as a Senior Personnel Executive.

Shaw, 51, was Stanford's head coach from 2011-22. He went 96-54 overall, racking up five 10-plus-win seasons in his first six years, and appeared in eight bowl games. The Cardinal also produced 42 NFL Draft picks under Shaw. 

He had previously been an assistant at Stanford from 2007-10 under Jim Harbaugh and played wide receiver there from 1991-94.

Shaw also had assistant coaching positions in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2005.

The Broncos are coming off an 8-9 season, their first under head coach Sean Payton. Denver released veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in March and drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

