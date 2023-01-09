National Football League
Arizona Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim steps down
National Football League

Arizona Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury; GM Steve Keim steps down

2 hours ago

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, as originally reported by ESPN and confirmed by the team. 

Arizona went 4-13 this season, losing its last seven games. Across Kingsbury's four seasons as head coach (2019-22), the Cardinals went 28-37-1. They made the playoffs in 2021, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round.

Furthermore, Steve Keim has officially stepped away as general manager. Kingsbury and Keim each signed extensions through 2027 in March.

This is a developing story.

