National Football League Brandon Aiyuk next team odds: Patriots, Commanders in play for star wideout? Updated Jul. 17, 2024 11:56 a.m. ET

Will Brandon Aiyuk suit up for the San Francisco 49ers next season or a different team?

If he gets his wish, the latter could very well be the case.

The star wide receiver wants out of San Francisco and has requested a trade, according to multiple reports. But if Aiyuk is not in the Bay next season, where should bettors wager on him landing next?

Let's look at some hypothetical next team odds from The Borgata Sportsbook.

BRANDON AIYUK'S NEXT TEAM ODDS: *

New England Patriots: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Washington Commanders:+165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

LA Chargers: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

NY Jets: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

* odds as of 7/17/24

FOX Sports AFC East reporter Henry McKenna weighed in on which teams he thinks make the most sense for Aiyuk.

"The Patriots are the favorites for obvious reasons. The biggest one: They have money. That’s what Aiyuk wants, ultimately. But New England also has a uniquely awful situation at receiver, and they’d benefit more than anyone else in the league from Aiyuk, which is why Vegas seems to think they’d give up more than anyone else to acquire the star wide receiver. The Patriots should be willing and capable suitors for both the 49ers and Aiyuk to get what they want.

"The Chargers might just be desperate for a receiver," Gable added. "I get that they just drafted Ladd McConkey. I get that they’ve used high picks for Quentin Johnston and even Josh Palmer. But Justin Herbert is a truly special quarterback who would benefit from a proven entity at receiver. After clearing house at the position, they actually have the cap space to give Aiyuk a big extension."

Tom Gable, Head of Sportsbook at The Borgata, said that in the end, he believes Aiyuk will stay put in Northern California, but does think if he is traded, there are only a few teams that could make a legitimate run at him.

"I still believe that he will remain with the Niners despite his request for a trade. But hypothetically, we can look at a few teams who could potentially be in the running if the Niners decide to do a deal. Aiyuk is set to make $14.1 million this season, so the number of teams that have cap room to accommodate that are limited.

"The Patriots have a ton of cap room and are in dire need of an upgrade at wide receiver. There is no doubt they would be interested in giving Drake Maye a legitimate target in his rookie season. Another team with the cap room is the Commanders and Aiyuk has expressed interest in going there. They don’t have as big of a need as the Patriots, with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the roster already, but giving Jayden Daniels another weapon would certainly be appealing."

Brandon Aiyuk requests trade. Who needs who more: 49ers or the WR?

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," FOX Sports' Nick Wright offered his insight on the situation in the Bay.

"I think this will hurt Purdy a lot. Listen, they've paid everyone. C-Mac's the most expensive running back in the league. They've paid Deebo. … Nicky Bosa's contract is unfathomable, in the way it's going to kick in shortly. So you have to pick and choose your spots. So I think this will be very painful for them.

"But he is an excellent player. It's gonna be hard-pressed to find a team that couldn't use him … and I imagine he's gonna get traded."

