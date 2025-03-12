National Football League Bills' Josh Allen on taking $5 million discount: 'I live a pretty good life' Updated Mar. 12, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, recently signed a six-year, $330 million extension ($250 million guaranteed) with the Buffalo Bills.

That said, it's a contract that doesn't reset the market, as Allen's $55 million average annual salary puts him in a four-way tie with Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) for second among quarterbacks.

Allen provided his blunt perspective on presumably signing for less money than anticipated.

"What's $5 more [million] going to do for my life that I can't already do right now?" Allen asked at a Wednesday press conference, according to FOX Sports NFL Reporter Henry McKenna. "It's not that crazy to me. I live a pretty good life. Got a house. Got a car. I wasn't looking to kill them in every chance I could. I told my agent that."

The highest-paid quarterback in average annual salary is Dak Prescott, who's beginning a four-year, $240 million deal ($60 million per season) with the Dallas Cowboys next season. Allen was previously on a six-year, $258 million deal ($43 million per season) with the Bills.

Last season, Allen, a three-time Pro Bowler, totaled 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 101.4 passer rating, while completing 63.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ironically, while Allen won MVP honors, last season was the first time since 2019 that he didn't throw for 4,000 yards in the regular season. From 2020-23, Allen averaged 4,385 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 96.9 passer rating per season, while completing 65.5% of his passes.

Through seven seasons (111 appearances/110 starts from 2018-24), Allen is already second in Bills history with 195 passing touchdowns and third with 26,434 passing yards. Meanwhile, he's tied for first in franchise history with 65 career rushing touchdowns and is fifth with 4,142 rushing yards.

The Bills went 13-4 and won the AFC East for a fifth consecutive season in 2024. That said, following victories at home over the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round and Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, the Bills lost on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, marking their fourth loss in five postseasons to Kansas City.

